Waterford graduation set for Sunday as planned, with distancing

WATERFORD — Plans are advancing for an in-person graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterford High School, including the school gymnasium set up with several safety precautions against the transmission of COVID-19.
Principal Dan Foster said that seating for all guests is set at least 6 feet apart, if not more. Foster also asked those who have symptoms to stay home as well as asked those who are at a higher risk than others to consider staying home for their own safety.
The high school allowed students to invite up to two parents or guardians, each of whom will have to be on the RSVP list to be allowed into the building Sunday. Masks also are a requirement for the event.
“We are requiring that all guests either bring their own face covering or mask, otherwise we will provide one for them,” Foster said. “It is a requirement, it’s not an option.”
From there, Foster said guests will be asked to use provided sanitizer and will go through thermal temperature scanning before entering the gym. Meanwhile, students will be in staging areas in groups of 10.
Abbreviated ceremony
The ceremony itself, Foster said, is being shortened to reduce the amount of contact. The students, who would normally be seated in folding chairs on the floor of the gym, shoulder to shoulder, will be queued up and socially distanced from one another outside the gym. Once their name is called, students will cross the stage, receive their sanitized diplomas from a gloved and sanitized hand, pause for a picture and take a lap back around the gym to exit back to their staging areas.
Foster said school staff will release students from their staging areas by groups of 10 and ask that they go straight to their vehicles. After a closing remark, guests will also be slowly released and asked to go to their vehicles. Local law enforcement officers will be present to help the flow of traffic.
The Central Racine County Health Department, Foster said, does not endorse the ceremony. But, by working with Health Department officials, the high school has used as many preventative measures as possible, according to Foster.
“We are not doing this to be rebels,” Foster said.
Foster said he felt that it was important for the graduating class to get some closure.
“This group lost out on a lot of lasts and I think we need to provide them with some closure,” Foster said. “I think that’s healthy, that will be healthy for the social, emotional learning side of students and families as well.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.