Waterford graduation set for Sunday as planned, with distancing

WATERFORD — Plans are advancing for an in-person graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterford High School, including the school gymnasium set up with several safety precautions against the transmission of COVID-19.

Principal Dan Foster said that seating for all guests is set at least 6 feet apart, if not more. Foster also asked those who have symptoms to stay home as well as asked those who are at a higher risk than others to consider staying home for their own safety.

The high school allowed students to invite up to two parents or guardians, each of whom will have to be on the RSVP list to be allowed into the building Sunday. Masks also are a requirement for the event.

“We are requiring that all guests either bring their own face covering or mask, otherwise we will provide one for them,” Foster said. “It is a requirement, it’s not an option.”

From there, Foster said guests will be asked to use provided sanitizer and will go through thermal temperature scanning before entering the gym. Meanwhile, students will be in staging areas in groups of 10.

Abbreviated ceremony