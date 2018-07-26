WATERFORD — The Waterford Graded School District is set to ask voters this fall to approve an almost $25 million referendum for remodeling and upgrades to its Fox River Middle School.
The School Board on Wednesday afternoon approved a resolution for an election referendum, not to exceed $24.9 million, with three members voting in favor and one voting against. School Board member Matt Kranich was absent from the meeting. The date for the vote still has to be finalized.
Jordan Karweik, the lone dissenter, advised that the board put off the referendum for a few years until it knows how many new residents, businesses and students Foxconn is going to bring to the area. In Karweik’s opinion, waiting and possibly building a brand new school a few years in the future would be more beneficial to everyone in the long run than upgrading the existing school now.
“I think there’s a better solution,” Karweik said.
The impetus
The decision to ask the voters to fund upgrades at the middle school was the result of strategic planning that began in winter 2015-16 and assessments of the district facilities and how those correlate with its education plan.
The district was not happy with how its grade levels were organized, with only seventh and eighth grades at the middle school and each of its three elementary schools housing 4K through sixth grade. If approved, the referendum would address this issue, and the sixth grade students would move into the middle school.
“It’s hard for staff to build relationships with students when they’re in one year and out the next,” said Superintendent Ed Brzinski. “It’s a challenge.”
Fox River Middle School, 921 W Main St., was built in 1968, using concrete construction. Brzinski said the building is still in good condition, but is not a flexible space.
Upgrades planned through the referendum include transforming the existing gymnasium into an engineering center and the creation of space designed specifically for science and music. The district also hopes to construct designated areas for each grade level, as well as collaborative work spaces.
Waterford Graded’s last building projects were the construction of Trailside Elementary, 615 N Milwaukee St., and Woodfield Elementary, 905 Barnes Drive, in 2001.
Differing opinions
Waterford Village President Don Houston urged the School Board on Wednesday to hold off on bringing a referendum to the voters.
Houston, like Karweik, advised that the district take a “wait and see” approach, because of the possibilities that might come with Foxconn and other new development.
“Now is not the time to do this,” Houston said.
He added that he didn’t think the public would support the referendum.
Waterford Graded School District includes all of the Village of Waterford, portions of the Town of Waterford, the Village of Rochester, and towns of Norway and Dover.
Brzinski said the district has changed plans somewhat since the Foxconn announcement was made last fall, and the referendum design now includes increased capacity. The renovated building would be designed to hold 600, while the school will initially have a student body of 450-500 students.
School Board President Dawn Bleimehl argued that it would be impossible to predict how many new middle school students will move to the area because of Foxconn.
“The current state of Fox River dictates some action from us,” she said.
Through a community survey, the district determined that the community believes something needs to change at the middle school, but does not support new construction or increased taxes, Brzinski said.
He believes that if the district finances it correctly, the referendum would have little to no impact on individual tax bills, as Waterford expects to pay off its existing debt in spring 2019.
“This gives the community the capacity and the educational experience they want for their kids,” Brzinski said.
1) Brzinski is wrong. Fox River MS is NOT in "good" shape. It is in poor shape.
2) Why wait 4-6 years to see what Foxconn may/may not do? The plans for the remodel will accomodate the possible influx (+200 students). Waiting for something that is needed now, just so we can pay higher interest rates? They are at the lowest ever.
3) Village of Waterford taxes are crazy high. Town of Waterford and Rochester are NOT. The high Mill rate for Village is not the fault of the school. School mill rate is right in line with everyone else (or a bit low). Hate tax rate in Waterford/Rochester area, don't blame the schools.
4) I agree, probably won't pass because many Waterford residents are too short sighted. Fact is, 1/2 population of Waterford are local, other half live in Waterford primarily for excellent school system. Many of locals don't want change, think lower taxes is answer. Yet, all are banking on selling their farm field for a subdivision, yet can't see that the main reason majority of people would move out here is for the schools. Unfortunately, facilities matter and all other schools in conference/area are surpassing Waterford.
Question for the people who believe the narrative that Foxconn will have a positive impact on Waterford.
Why would new families want to move to a town that has traditionally not supported schools, has little to no downtown business growth in the last 30 years, and has extremely high taxes and unaffordable homes for the majority of people making middle class salaries?
I could go for Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Caledonia, Kenosha, Oak Creek, Union Grove, and maybe Burlington seeing a positive effect from Foxconn......I'm having a hard time believing Waterford will. What is the draw?
Oh and spoiler alert, it won't pass (it never does) sorry for ruining the movie guys. Waterford doesn't want change, it's been 1988 for a while here.
People move to Waterford vs. Mt. Pleasant, Sturtevant, Caledonia, Kenosha, Oak Creek, UG, and Burlington because the Waterford schools are better....for now. RUSD Academy model is having success, UG and Burlington both have dumped lots of $ to better their schools. Burlington has a huge referendum coming up, UG has had multple pass in the past few years.
Say no to all referendums. School districts have enough money.
Racine got tricked last time. Elementary kids still don’t have working, reliable technology. It’s a joke, but no one ever questions it.
NOOOOOOOO, not needed!!!
