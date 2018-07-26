Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fox River Middle School
Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., Waterford.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

WATERFORD — The Waterford Graded School District is set to ask voters this fall to approve an almost $25 million referendum for remodeling and upgrades to its Fox River Middle School.

The School Board on Wednesday afternoon approved a resolution for an election referendum, not to exceed $24.9 million, with three members voting in favor and one voting against. School Board member Matt Kranich was absent from the meeting. The date for the vote still has to be finalized.

Jordan Karweik, the lone dissenter, advised that the board put off the referendum for a few years until it knows how many new residents, businesses and students Foxconn is going to bring to the area. In Karweik’s opinion, waiting and possibly building a brand new school a few years in the future would be more beneficial to everyone in the long run than upgrading the existing school now.

“I think there’s a better solution,” Karweik said.

The impetus

The decision to ask the voters to fund upgrades at the middle school was the result of strategic planning that began in winter 2015-16 and assessments of the district facilities and how those correlate with its education plan.

The district was not happy with how its grade levels were organized, with only seventh and eighth grades at the middle school and each of its three elementary schools housing 4K through sixth grade. If approved, the referendum would address this issue, and the sixth grade students would move into the middle school.

“It’s hard for staff to build relationships with students when they’re in one year and out the next,” said Superintendent Ed Brzinski. “It’s a challenge.”

Fox River Middle School, 921 W Main St., was built in 1968, using concrete construction. Brzinski said the building is still in good condition, but is not a flexible space.

Upgrades planned through the referendum include transforming the existing gymnasium into an engineering center and the creation of space designed specifically for science and music. The district also hopes to construct designated areas for each grade level, as well as collaborative work spaces.

Waterford Graded’s last building projects were the construction of Trailside Elementary, 615 N Milwaukee St., and Woodfield Elementary, 905 Barnes Drive, in 2001.

Differing opinions

Waterford Village President Don Houston urged the School Board on Wednesday to hold off on bringing a referendum to the voters.

Houston, like Karweik, advised that the district take a “wait and see” approach, because of the possibilities that might come with Foxconn and other new development.

“Now is not the time to do this,” Houston said.

He added that he didn’t think the public would support the referendum.

Waterford Graded School District includes all of the Village of Waterford, portions of the Town of Waterford, the Village of Rochester, and towns of Norway and Dover.

Brzinski said the district has changed plans somewhat since the Foxconn announcement was made last fall, and the referendum design now includes increased capacity. The renovated building would be designed to hold 600, while the school will initially have a student body of 450-500 students.

School Board President Dawn Bleimehl argued that it would be impossible to predict how many new middle school students will move to the area because of Foxconn.

“The current state of Fox River dictates some action from us,” she said.

Through a community survey, the district determined that the community believes something needs to change at the middle school, but does not support new construction or increased taxes, Brzinski said.

He believes that if the district finances it correctly, the referendum would have little to no impact on individual tax bills, as Waterford expects to pay off its existing debt in spring 2019.

“This gives the community the capacity and the educational experience they want for their kids,” Brzinski said.

