Waterford Graded School District boundary changes approved

The plan approved on Monday aims to spread students more evenly among the schools. That means shifting the eastern portion of the attendance area for Woodfield to Trailside. This includes the area of Rochester from the Fox River to the east, as well as the areas south of the Wind Lake Drainage Canal and east of Highway 36. Students living on the Tichigan Peninsula will move from Evergreen to Trailside, which will be closer for them.

Brzinski estimated that the plan would include a shift of 50 to 70 students from either Evergreen or Woodfield to Trailside. Students at the two latter schools would be the most impacted.

With that will come the movement of teachers and other staff to Trailside as well.

“Now the real work begins,” Brzinski said, speaking of creating a smooth transition and figuring out class sections for each of the schools.

“The next two months are going to be a challenge, but we knew that,” Brzinski said.

Open enrollment closed

The School Board also voted on Monday not to accept new open enrollment students in grades one through five for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Until we have this settled, it’s not a good idea to add more students to the mix,” Brzinski said.