Waterford Graded Board to vote on elementary boundary changes, not accepting new open enrollment students in grades 1-5 currently

WATERFORD — The Waterford Graded School District administrator and School Board know that proposed school boundary changes are a source of apprehension for parents and teachers, but say they are in the interest of student equity.
The School Board is set to vote on proposed boundary changes during its meeting on Monday, Jan. 27. If approved, the changes would take effect in the 2020-21 school year.
Two of Waterford’s elementary schools — Evergreen and Woodfield — are near capacity while its third, Trailside, is “underutilized.”
This school year, there are 237 students in grades 4K-5 attending Trailside, 615 N. Milwaukee Ave.; 347 attending Evergreen, 817 W. Main St.; and 401 attending Woodfield, 905 Barnes Drive.
Next school year, when the newly remodeled Fox River Middle School opens to students, sixth graders will be shifted to that school. Sixth-grade students currently attend the elementary schools.
This lopsided enrollment at the three schools has led to issues such as a doubling up of gym classes, one counselor at the more crowded schools serving too many students, and congestion issues with dropoff and pickup of students.
“Children aren’t getting equal access to the same services,” said District Administrator Ed Brzinski.
The district’s plan aims to combat that. In July, the School Board approved a list of six requirements for the school boundary changes. They are:
- Have the best interests of all students in mind
- Anticipate the projected enrollment and the program/current capacity of each elementary school building
- Efficient building utilization
- Stabilize attendance areas to limit the number of changes students experience
- Neighborhood unity: neighborhoods should not be split between two schools
- Ensure an efficient bus transportation system
- Maximize walkability
The district began looking into boundary changes about 10 months ago when Brzinski engaged with a consultant about how to start the process. After the School Board voted on the plan requirements, the district recruited community members and parents for a committee of 15 that met four times from October to January.
The proposal
The committee created six options and ultimately recommended “Option D” for approval.
That plan shifts the eastern portion of the attendance area for Woodfield to Trailside. This encompasses the area of Rochester east of the Fox River, including the areas south of the Wind Lake Drainage Canal and east of Highway 36. Option D would also move the attendance of students on the Tichigan Peninsula from Evergreen to Trailside.
The committee, according to Brzinski, worked to avoid the arbitrary splitting of neighborhoods and used physical landmarks to help create the boundaries.
Brzinski estimated that the plan would include a shift of 50 to 70 students from either Evergreen or Woodfield to Trailside. Students at the latter two schools would be the most affected.
With that will come the movement of teachers and other staff to Trailside as well.
“The hard part for anybody is change,” Brzinski said. “We totally understand that. People have confidence in where they send their kids.”
Parents have been asking if there is a way for their children to continue attending their current school. Brzinski said the board is considering options for allowing that.
He added that staff is also apprehensive about the proposed changes.
“They’ve built relationships with families and they’ve built relationships with colleagues and for many of them, that’s a challenging shift for them,” Brzinski said.
Going forward
In the future, district plans to review attendance area every three to five years. Prior to this year, Brzinski said, he does not believe the boundaries had been looked at in almost 20 years.
The School Board has decided against accepting new open enrollment students from outside the district for grades 1-5 for the present time.
“Until we have this settled, it’s not a good idea to add more students to the mix,” Brzinski said.
The Waterford Graded School District includes all of the Village and Town of Waterford, the northeast portion of the Village of Rochester and portions of the towns of Norway and Dover.