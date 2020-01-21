Waterford Graded Board to vote on elementary boundary changes, not accepting new open enrollment students in grades 1-5 currently

The committee, according to Brzinski, worked to avoid the arbitrary splitting of neighborhoods and used physical landmarks to help create the boundaries.

Brzinski estimated that the plan would include a shift of 50 to 70 students from either Evergreen or Woodfield to Trailside. Students at the latter two schools would be the most affected.

With that will come the movement of teachers and other staff to Trailside as well.

“The hard part for anybody is change,” Brzinski said. “We totally understand that. People have confidence in where they send their kids.”

Parents have been asking if there is a way for their children to continue attending their current school. Brzinski said the board is considering options for allowing that.

He added that staff is also apprehensive about the proposed changes.

“They’ve built relationships with families and they’ve built relationships with colleagues and for many of them, that’s a challenging shift for them,” Brzinski said.

Going forward