Waterford getting quarter-million from state for construction of new Main Street condos

WATERFORD — The redevelopment of a "critical" intersection in the Village of Waterford got another boost Monday with the announcement by the state it will be providing $250,000 toward the construction of the Waterford Lofts.
The Waterford Lofts are a planned multi-use downtown complex at 506 E. Main St. They are to be built less than a quarter-mile east of the Main Street Bridge, on the northeast side of Main Street's intersection with Milwaukee Avenue.
The plan has been in discussion for years. In 2018, more than 100 Waterford residents and stakeholders gave input on how Main Street should be developed. Now, according to a statement from Waterford Village President Don Houston, "Our community's vision can be executed."
The Waterford Lofts will include two buildings, each with retail/offices on the ground floor, and apartments on the second and third floors totaling 12 units.
According to a Monday release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp., "The CDI (Community Development Investment) grant (from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation) assists in financing the construction of the first building, which totals 28,200 square feet. The project is expected to attract new residents to Waterford and provide an opportunity for new businesses to open downtown."
"Housing is a key part of a thriving downtown," Missy Hughes, CEO and secretary of WEDC, said in a statement. "WEDC is pleased to be able to support the Waterford Lofts project because we know that when people are able to live downtown, businesses of all sorts — shops, restaurants, gyms and more — grow up around that housing and create a more vibrant community."
There is a planned $4.3 million tax increment district surrounding the Waterford Lofts area, which encompasses a little more than nine-tenths of an acre. According to a release, Waterford "has already secured an anchor commercial tenant — Community State Bank — with an additional 2,793 square feet still available."
Construction is expected to begin this summer. Pre-sales of the condominiums have already begun. The Lofts are expected to be open by spring 2023.
Overseeing the development, along with the Village of Waterford, are Wisconsin Redevelopment and the Wauwatosa-based construction company Selzer-Ornst.