Waterford getting quarter-million from state for construction of new Main Street condos

Population

The Village of Waterford's population is, as of the 2020 U.S. Census, 5,539. That's up from 2010, when the village's population was 5,368.

The surrounding Town of Waterford's population is, as of the 2020 U.S. Census, 6,501. That's up from 2010, when the town's population was 6,344.

Racine County's is, as of the 2020 U.S. Census, 197,727. That's up from 2010, when the county's population was 195,408.