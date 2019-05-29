WATERFORD — Two beer gardens are coming to the village’s Downtown this summer — one hosted by Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co. at Fire Station No. 1 and another by the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce at the northwest corner of Main and Milwaukee streets.
Both events were approved by the Village Board on Tuesday. They will add to the growing list of beer gardens throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
As part of Sprecher’s one-year draft lease agreement for the semi-retired fire station, located in the 100 block of N. Second Street, the village will receive 3% of the beer garden’s gross sales and the company will take over utility bills. The village will maintain the grounds.
The garden, to be named the “Waterford Beer Garden, By Sprecher,” is set to be open at least four weekends per month, Friday through Sunday, and have entertainment, games and food, per the lease.
“We really see it as more of a family environment than just a straight-up beer garden,” Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said.
Sprecher, to coincide with its “fire-brewed” beverages, has a fleet of repurposed fire engines, so Jackson said using the fire station as the site of the beer garden is a natural fit.
Village President Don Houston is friends with a longtime Sprecher employee who helped set up the agreement, Jackson said. Sprecher representatives are visiting the village next week to finalize details, he said.
Music on Main
The Chamber of Commerce’s beer garden, named “Music on Main,” is less regular and more of a monthly pop-up event.
It is scheduled for 1-7 p.m. on June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, with live music 3-6 p.m. each day. The music lineup has already been booked. Country band Xpress Lane will play June 16, solo singer/guitarist Don Wiggins will play July 21, rock cover band Shots ‘N Ladders will play Aug. 18 and variety band Lunchmoney Bullies will play Sept. 15.
Racine Brewing Co. has signed on to bring the beer, with a planned selection of four brews.
