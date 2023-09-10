WATERFORD — Four months after declaring the project back on track, Mobcraft Beer Inc. is showing few signs of progress on transforming an old firehouse into a brewery.

A village building inspector said the beer-maker has expressed no sense of urgency in getting a building permit for the project at the old Waterford Fire Department station, 122 N. Second St.

Neighbors report seeing no remodeling work being done on the firehouse, which Mobcraft agreed to purchase two years ago in a development deal with the village to bring a brewery to the site overlooking the Fox River.

The Milwaukee-based company says on its website that the Waterford attraction is opening in late 2023, with a kitchen, an indoor/outdoor bar, a dining area and space for “large festivals with neighborhood involvement.”

Mobcraft President Henry Schwartz declined to comment about the status of the development.

Project architect Justin Marquis said he believes the brewery remains in the company’s plans, and that it could be completed later this year. But he referred questions to Schwartz about why no outward sign of work has taken place on the building.

“We’re still just making our way through the process,” Marquis said.

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson and other local officials could not be reached for comment.

Village records indicate that Mobcraft in mid-June presented updated plans to the village, after adjusting some features to control cost. Village Board members at the time unanimously approved the company’s revised proposal.

The old firehouse has been vacant for about five years.

Martin Montoya, the village’s building inspector, said Mobcraft representatives have received a permit for interior demolition work, and have applied for a building permit for exterior remodeling.

When property owners are ready to move forward with a project, Montoya said, they generally are anxious to get all permits together as quickly as possible. He questioned why nobody associated with the brewery has inquired for several weeks about the still-unissued building permit.

“That doesn’t sound right,” he said. “That tells me something’s changing.”

In August 2021, Mobcraft announced plans to convert the old fire station into a riverfront brewery by the spring of 2022. Village officials, who had been pursuing such a development, agreed to sell the property to Mobcraft for $399,000, rebating the sale price back to the company over three years.

Mobcraft, known for exotic beer flavors suggested by customers, opened its Milwaukee brewery following a 2016 appearance on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

Cost overruns later delayed the Waterford project by a year, but Schwartz in May announced that the firehouse transformation was back on track for completion by the end of the year.

Schwartz and others at Mobcraft have since had little to say about the project.

Scott Ratkowski, owner of the neighboring business Second Street Stuff, 107 N. Second St., said that other than a utility crew visit and some hammering sounds a few months ago, he has seen no indication of the firehouse remodeling getting started.

Ratkowski said he looks forward to the new proposed brewery. He hopes it will attract crowds that will benefit his retail shop and other neighboring businesses.

He called it disappointing that the project site is not more active.

“I really would like to see it pop up,” he said. “I’m waiting for the day I see construction workers.”

