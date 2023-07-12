WATERFORD — Village leaders have agreed to consider a voter referendum to boost funding for the Waterford Fire Department, after hearing public outcry about staffing cuts that could compromise public safety.

Fire Chief Kevin Hafemann was joined by several supporters Monday in urging trustees to provide relief for a funding squeeze that has slashed firehouse staffing levels.

Some critics accused officials of sacrificing firefighter readiness for the sake of investing funds elsewhere, including real estate developments and park improvements.

Hafemann told members of the Waterford Village Board that available manpower is not adequate to enter burning buildings or handle medical emergencies without waiting for backup from neighboring fire departments.

“This is something that doesn’t sit well with me,” the chief said. “I’m asking that we continue to explore options.”

Saying they had not intended to hamper fire department operations, Village Board members agreed to consider a public referendum, possibly next April, seeking authorization to increase property taxes for the fire department.

State-imposed tax caps limit a municipality’s ability to raise property taxes without such voter approval.

Trustee Adam Jaskie, chairman of the board’s finance committee, said limitations within the village’s $16.5 million budget have forced tough decisions.

Officials have similarly come under criticism for cutting support for the Waterford Public Library.

Jaskie, however, offered assurances to the fire chief.

“I just want you to know that we do have your back,” Jaskie said. “We are trying to find a way to get you what you need.”

The exchange followed presentations from several members of the public who expressed public safety concerns stemming from staffing cuts at the firehouse.

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson told the board he would assemble information about scheduling a referendum next April to seek voter approval for increasing funds to the fire department.

Noting the many fire department supporters in attendance at Monday’s meeting, Jackson said those same people would be needed to campaign for public support to pass a tax increase.

“Referendums are tough,” he said.

The financial squeeze caught the public’s attention when Hafemann announced that he was pulling the fire department out of the community’s Fourth of July parade because of manpower reductions.

An anonymous donor later came forward with a contribution that allowed the department to join the parade.

Based at 819 Mohr Ave., the department provides fire and ambulance service throughout the community of 5,500 people.

Village records show the department’s budget was reduced almost $150,000 this year, from more than $1.4 million to less than $1.3 million, and that property tax support was cut from $829,949 to $758,272.

Village officials deny cutting tax support, and they contend that the department’s budget increased to $1.5 million when other revenue is included.

The funding issue comes at a time when the fire department is struggling with a depleted corps of volunteers, while also grappling with increased calls for service and a competitive labor market for skilled workers.

Staffing at the firehouse has been cut in half since last year, down to three firefighters on weekdays and two on weeknights and weekends.

Among those criticizing Village Board members Monday was Janice Piper, chairwoman of the Waterford Fire Commission, appointed by the village to oversee hiring in the department.

Piper called the current funding and staffing decisions “completely irresponsible” and warned of “a dangerous scenario” if the department is caught shorthanded during an emergency.

Another resident, Loralyn Senger, said the risk of a catastrophic fire in the community has been increased because of what she described as “gross cuts” imposed on the fire department by village leaders.

“You should all be held personally accountable for your actions,” Senger said.

Some cited village investments in real estate developments and public park improvements, and questioned why those expenditures are higher priorities than the fire department.

Angela Aldridge, the wife of a firefighter, said staffing the firehouse with just two people at a time is not adequate to ensure firefighter readiness in the event of a fire or medical emergency.

“This is a grave mistake,” she said. “Property and lives hang in the balance due to the irresponsible decisions of this board.”

