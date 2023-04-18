WATERFORD — In just four years, Celebrate Waterford has become a summer event that is very much about Waterford, for Waterford and by Waterford.

That is why the downtown festival of food, music and fun is making a triumphant return in 2023, despite recent turmoil within the organizing group Explore Waterford.

Business owners, volunteers and others are pulling together the many remaining details of the all-day event that takes over Main Street in the heart of the community.

With no current executive director on staff at Explore Waterford, festival planning has become an all-hands-on-deck proposition for anyone willing to pitch in.

Tanya Maney resigned in January as Explore Waterford’s executive director, in a public falling-out that revealed sharp divisions within the group — and stirred questions about the future of its signature events.

But one thing is certain among those now rolling up their sleeves: Celebrate Waterford is not going to die.

“It was just a question of who was going to step in,” volunteer Donna Fearing said. “It’s a team effort, really.”

Fearing, a business owner who also does marketing work for Explore Waterford, has found a helpful partner in Dawn Brummel, who was Maney’s predecessor as executive director.

Despite stepping down from the organizing group in 2021, Brummel said she started Celebrate Waterford during her tenure, and she was not about to watch it fade away.

“It was kind of like my baby,” she said.

Through the efforts of Fearing, Brummel and others, the festival is scheduled July 8 with the same combination of games, attractions and promotions that have made it a community favorite.

Main Street again will be closed, and the beer will be flowing and music pumping from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in a midsummer blowout celebration.

Even lingering disagreements stemming from Maney’s departure are not keeping key downtown figures from doing their part to ensure the summer festival survives.

Eric Carlson, who resigned his seat on the Explore Waterford board during the melee, is offering a musical performance and is volunteering to assist with organizing the event.

Carlson said that while he remains unhappy about the circumstances surrounding the recent turmoil, he is not taking things personally, and he remains committed to the community.

“Life’s too short to hold grudges,” he said. “That’s not going to unify Waterford.”

Explore Waterford was formed in 2019 by combining the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and a downtown promotion group called Absolutely Waterford.

Based in a small office in the Waterford Village Hall, the private nonprofit group is the driving force behind the Waterford Christmas Parade and other activities.

During Brummel’s tenure as executive director, Explore Waterford organized a special celebration in the summer of 2020 to mark the completion of a road construction project that had snarled downtown traffic for months.

The event evolved into Celebrate Waterford and has since grown into a major annual event, complete with food trucks, petting zoos, mini-tractor races, circus performers and live music.

Maney, who succeeded Brummel in 2021, laid some of the groundwork for the 2023 festival before stepping down. In her Jan. 7 resignation, she cited disharmony with leaders of the group’s board of directors, accusing them of acting behind her back.

In the ensuing public fallout, some questioned whether Explore Waterford could continue a full slate of its usual activities and events.

But a core group led by Fearing and Brummel has completed work on numerous details for Celebrate Waterford, which will include a full schedule of musical performers, many returning vendors, a new BMX bike exhibition and a beer tent operated by Explore Waterford.

Fearing said members of the Explore Waterford board have offered assistance, too, to make sure the festival returns this year.

“They don’t want the community to be disappointed,” she said. “It’s been a great partnership.”

The organization’s board has agreed to compensate Fearing and Brummel for their assistance, based on a percentage of any proceeds realized from the all-day event. Details of the arrangement have not been disclosed.

Brummel credited Maney with signing musical performers and making other progress on the 2023 festival before her resignation.

The festival is important to Waterford, Brummel said, because it promotes downtown businesses and because it connects area residents with those same businesses.

Brushing aside past suggestions that the event could be relocated to a park, Brummel said she feels strongly that it should remain a street festival.

“There’s something about closing the street down and having a celebration in the street,” she said. “It really is about bringing the community together.”

In photos: Festival-goers crowd Downtown Waterford for Celebrate Waterford event Saturday Wyatt Cook, 6, of Waterford, on a mini-tractor at Celebrate Waterford event Laura Gillespie of Circus Seed Flowers displays her products at Celebrate Waterford Paul Smith and Jennifer Russ goes curbside during Celebrate Waterford Andy Schneider performs on piano during Celebrate Waterford festival Stuffed figurine on Main Street in Downtown Waterford for Celebrate Waterford event Nolan Stencel, 5, of the Town of Waterford, plays jumbo-sized game at Celebrate Waterford Sophie West and Finnly Pichler with rabbits at Celebrate Waterford petting zoo Liam Cook, 3, of Waterford, on a mini-tractor at Celebrate Waterford festival R.J. Halstead of Janesville plays guitar and signs at Celebrate Waterford event Thayne Krause of Waterford tosses bag during bag game at Celebrate Waterford