Waterford EMS: Town Board wants closest unit dispatch; Rochester to do internal investigation

“If the Town Board and the (Waterford) Village Board and the Rochester (village) board can’t get along together, maybe that’s not something that could be overcome right now,” Gauerke said. “But if we could just request the dispatch center to call for the closest medical unit to respond, then that would just be done.”

Town Chairman Tom Hincz hinted at support of a resolution, saying he is “open to anything that puts our town in a safer situation.” Supervisor Tim Szeklinski did not speak on the issue at the meeting.

Because a resolution was not on the agenda, no vote was taken.

Gauerke requested a resolution to be formally considered “in the near future.”

Rochester

To the south, Rochester officials came to no clear conclusion on the issue.

“We as a community have to decide if we have an issue, not have somebody else tell us that we have an issue,” Village Administrator Betty Novy said. She said later, “Whether or not there’s truth to it, I guess is something we have to flush out.”

