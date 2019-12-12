Waterford EMS: Town Board wants closest unit dispatch; Rochester to do internal investigation

RACINE COUNTY — In the wake of a Journal Times investigation into the dysfunction between the three Waterford-area fire agencies, Town of Waterford supervisors are considering a resolution in support of closest unit dispatch for emergency medical services, while Rochester trustees are waiting on an internal investigation before taking further action.
The discussions come about a week after a pair of Journal Times reports detailed how first responders from the Tichigan and Rochester volunteer fire companies have, as a result of longstanding interdepartmental squabbles, called more distant departments for aid on EMS calls despite a closer Village of Waterford ambulance being available.
Closest unit dispatch could take the political strife out of EMS care in the greater Waterford area by making it a dispatcher’s responsibility to call the closest available ambulance to respond to a scene. The Village of Waterford adopted a resolution in support of closest unit dispatch on Dec. 2.
Town supervisors Dale Gauerke, Nick Draskovich and Teri Jendusa-Nicolai expressed support for a similar resolution during Monday’s Town Board meeting.
“If the Town Board and the (Waterford) Village Board and the Rochester (village) board can’t get along together, maybe that’s not something that could be overcome right now,” Gauerke said. “But if we could just request the dispatch center to call for the closest medical unit to respond, then that would just be done.”
Town Chairman Tom Hincz hinted at support of a resolution, saying he is “open to anything that puts our town in a safer situation.” Supervisor Tim Szeklinski did not speak on the issue at the meeting.
Because a resolution was not on the agenda, no vote was taken.
Gauerke requested a resolution to be formally considered “in the near future.”
Rochester
To the south, Rochester officials came to no clear conclusion on the issue.
“We as a community have to decide if we have an issue, not have somebody else tell us that we have an issue,” Village Administrator Betty Novy said. She said later, “Whether or not there’s truth to it, I guess is something we have to flush out.”
You have free articles remaining.
Before drafting any resolutions or taking further action, officials decided to perform an internal investigation to review documentation of the squabbles. However, in late September the village was sent almost 50 pages of documentation regarding the strained relationship between the Waterford and Rochester fire agencies.
The documents, part of a 78-page communication sent to Rochester by Waterford Fire Chief Rick Mueller, include several reports of Rochester first responders calling more distant departments, cancelling response from Waterford and even trying to turn away WFD personnel at a scene.
“We don’t want a farther-away department to be called,” Novy said. “That’s not desirable for anybody. We don’t want that. So that’s not really something that we would tolerate.”
Since 2015, Rochester has failed to call the closest unit 14 times to crashes at the intersections of highways 36 and D, and highways 36 and J, Mueller alleged in the communication.
“I just think they’re (Waterford) too close not to call for help, even in the toxic environment that we do have,” Village President Ed Chart said.
But Trustee Chris Bennett disagreed, saying, “We’ve got to let him (Rochester Fire Chief Jack Biermann) do what he thinks is best. If he’s getting better help from an entity that’s farther out, we’ve got to give him the benefit of the doubt and let it go that way.”
And while trustees and Novy were in support of a fire district, they were split on how best to proceed. A Waterford-area fire district has been discussed sporadically since at least 1997.
“The only way we’re going to have a fire district is … if we get together with the companies that we do get along with and form our own district, Waterford can be its own island,” Village Trustee Russ Kumbier said.
Christmas Comes to Waterford
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
Waterford Winter Wonderland Parade
35-plus things to do in and around Racine County
RACINE — “The Wizard of Oz” will be an unforgettable adventure over the rainbow during its sold out run Dec. 13-22 at the Racine Theatre Guild…
Music and other forms of entertainment have long brought joy to the holiday season. And that tradition continues this year as performing group…
RACINE — Tours of three historic mansions will be featured in an event called Christmas at the Mansions from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through De…
BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin State Ice Carving Competition will take place during the Burlington Ice Festival at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at We…
RACINE — Blank Fest Wisconsin XIII returns to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14.
SOMERS — The Studio of Classical Dance Arts will present “The Story of the Nutcracker” at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 1:30 p.m. Sun…
RACINE — The Academy of Dance will present its Holiday Spectacular 2019 at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Horlick High School auditorium, 21…
RACINE COUNTY — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin will present its annual holiday concert, “Lessons and Carols,” at two locations.
RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks brass band will present two "A Brass Christmas" concerts free to the public. Locations are:
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, “Celebrating the Holidays,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in …
RACINE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., will hold its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Pre-concert music will f…
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Chamber Choir will perform a Choral Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900…
CALEDONIA — The 10th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Hig…
Live Nativities will be held at these locations:
RACINE — The Community Christmas Coalition’s annual Nativity display will be on exhibit through Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
RACINE — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., will host a Comedy Club show with Nola J. and Geoff LaFleur at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
RACINE — Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St., will host an evening with local artist Gayle Weber during a meet the artist event from 6 to 8 p…
YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., will offer the family holiday program and musical show called “Mrs. Claus and the Littlest Re…
RACINE — “A Journey to Bethlehem” production will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. T…
RACINE — The Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble will present a Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.
YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., offers reservations for private horse-drawn sleigh rides.
YORKVILLE — The IcExperience, a new ice sculpture exhibit and family event, is open through Feb. 29 along the west frontage road (South Sylvan…
CHICAGO — The Carthage Music Department will celebrate the holiday season with a “Carthage in Chicago” holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, De…
RACINE — Season tickets for the 34th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series are now on sale for $60 through Dec. 31.
RACINE — "Watercolor Wisconsin 2019" will be on view through April 18 at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Mus…
RACINE — "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins’ and Greetins’ 2019" will be on exhibit through Dec. 29 at Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The obje…
KENOSHA — After two months being closed due to rainfall damage, the Rambler Gallery at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is now open.
RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., invites the public to view the exhibit, “A…
KENOSHA — America’s dissention over the Vietnam War was at its height when Robert Schiller, then 16 years old, picked up his camera and began …
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter HarborMarket is now located at the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will present “Objects Redux: 50 Years After Objects: USA Defined American Craft,” a commemoration an…
RACINE — “Objects Redux: Clay, Glass and Metal, 1960–1985” is the first exhibition in the Racine Art Museum’s “Objects Redux” series — which w…
KENOSHA — An exhibit titled "Prehistoric Divas" by Kelly Witte of Racine will be on display through Dec. 12 at Artworks Gallery, 4513 Sheridan Road.
RACINE — Beginning Sunday, Oct. 20, Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., will present "Objects Redux: Studio Craft in Context, 1960-1985" an…
RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., presents "Vesna Jovanovic: Field Anatomy" through Jan. 18.
KENOSHA — "The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition" will be on exhibit through June 30 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College,…
“If the (Waterford) Town Board and the (Waterford) Village Board and the Rochester board can’t get along together, maybe that’s not something that could be overcome right now. But if we could just request the dispatch center to call for the closest medical unit to respond, then that would just be done.” Dale Gauerke, Waterford Town Board member
“If the (Waterford) Town Board and the (Waterford) Village Board and the Rochester board can’t get along together, maybe that’s not something that could be overcome right now. But if we could just request the dispatch center to call for the closest medical unit to respond, then that would just be done.”
Dale Gauerke, Waterford Town Board member