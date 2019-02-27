WATERFORD — Village and Town of Waterford and Waterford High School officials all agree that the high school needs better security. But the question of who will provide it and for how long has proven hard to answer.
The matter was discussed during a special meeting Monday between the two municipalities and Waterford High School Board at the Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St. Town officials say a school security officer (SSO) should be at the school, while the School Board is making its case for a school resource officer (SRO).
An SRO has greater police powers than an SSO.
The town and village have agreed to pitch in for half of the cost for security personnel for the school, while the high school has agreed to pay the other half. The possibility of funding an SSO until Dec. 31, and then funding an SRO for three years, which is supported by the School Board, has not yet been agreed to by the municipalities.
Funding for the position, which would include training, and salary and benefits, could total approximately $100,000 a year, with $50,000 being paid for by the school.
However, the School Board and Waterford High School Superintendent Keith Brandstetter said the district will only agree to pay their half for an SRO — not an SSO. The Waterford Town Board has already approved $8,000 in funding for a part-time security officer for the high school.
“It’s an important topic,” Waterford Town Chairman Tom Hincz said at the meeting. “We are all in agreement that we don’t want to worry about our students.”
School resource officer
The differences between an SRO and an SSO are very evident, according to Brandstetter.
According to a document prepared by the School Board, an SRO can issue tickets, make arrests, organize and arrange emergency drills, access a police radio, wear a police uniform, utilize an official squad car and conduct investigations.
In addition to national training standards for SROs, it is the vision of the School Board for the SRO to be trained in “education, counseling and law enforcement” while they “prevent and mitigate violent critical incidents.”
SROs would be at the school for the entire school day and also attend special school events. The SRO would also carry a firearm and Taser throughout the school day.
It is also the goal of the School Board for the SRO to participate in community programming and be an active participant in the school’s guidance and administrative teams. However, they would not be employed by the school district and would not report to school administration.
Michael Schoenfeld, School Board vice president, is a vocal supporter of SROs.
“It’s the engagement with the students and being involved in the culture in our day-to-day lives,” he said.
The City of Appleton has one of the longest-running SRO programs in Wisconsin. The Appleton Police Department’s SRO program includes 12 police officers who work in Appleton schools, each having a primary office in either an elementary, middle or high school.
According to Appleton officials, the SROs serve as liaisons between the Police Department and the schools, as well as the community. They also serve as resources to the school staff and the students, and are even occasionally asked to give class presentations as well.
One concern with SROs is that they can respond to off-campus and community calls during the school day. There have also been several American Civil Liberties Union lawsuits regarding SROs using improper law enforcement tactics on children in schools.
School security officer
An SSO is what the Waterford Town Board favors.
“It should be a school security officer,” said Hincz. “We’re talking about incidents that you and I don’t want to hear about. … I could care less about citations.”
An SSO would be on the campus for six hours a day. They would be employed by the school district and would report to school administration. They would additionally assist school administration in investigations and would also arrange and organize school emergency drills.
They would, however, need to contact local law enforcement for issuing tickets, conducting home visits and accessing student records. Hincz said he is hopeful that the SSO would be a Waterford Police Department officer who is already at the high school regularly and who knows the students well.
“My opinion is it needs to be one of our officers who know all our kids, and there’s several of them who are in that high school all the time,” said Hincz.
The next Town Board meeting is scheduled for March 11. An item relating to school security could be on the agenda, town officials said.
Nearby municipalities, including the Town of Norway and Village of Rochester, should also be involved in the discussion according to Waterford Town Board member Dale Gauerke, noting that parts of those municipalities are within the Waterford High School District. A small portion of the Town of Dover is also in the district.
