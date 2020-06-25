Waterford Dairy Queen now open

WATERFORD — Another sweet spot has opened in Racine County with a Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Waterford at 330 South 6th St.
The new restaurant, which opened June 20, is locally owned and operated by Bill Kulesa, who also owns another DQ Grill and Chill. Kulesa will be assisted with restaurant operations by his business partner and brother, Bob Kulesa, and son Dylan Kulesa, who will fill the role of general manager.
“Without a doubt, Dairy Queen restaurants bring an undeniable amount of joy to the community and its fans,” Kulesa said in a press release.“Through my 25 years with the brand, it has been quite rewarding to see the impact each DQ restaurant has on the individual towns they serve. I’m confident this new location will have a similar effect on the Waterford community and become the new spot for residents to commemorate life’s little celebrations.”
DQ Grill & Chill locations offer made-to-order lunch and dinner options such as GrillBurgers, chicken strip baskets and hot sandwiches. On the chill side of operations, locations offer soft-serve such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard treats.
Wednesday night, the line for the drive through was nearly out of the parking lot while families enjoyed their treats in the outdoor seating area.
