Waterford couple charged after child hospitalized, reportedly after consuming cannabis gummies
WATERFORD COUPLE CHARGED

Waterford couple charged after child hospitalized, reportedly after consuming cannabis gummies

WATERFORD — A Waterford couple has been charged after a child had to go to a hospital's intensive care unit after consuming cannabis gummies that were left out.

Kaman Zweig

Zweig
Adriana Shafer

Shafer

Kaman A. Zweig, 25, of the 400 block of Fox Isle Park Drive, was charged with felony counts of neglecting a child causing great bodily harm and physical abuse of a child where his conduct created a high probability of great bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Adriana M. Shafer, 35, also of the 400 block of Fox Isle Park Drive, was charged with felony counts of neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and physical abuse of a child where her conduct created a high probability of great bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, deputies were sent to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa for a child that had been admitted to the ICU and was unconscious. The mother reported that she had picked up the child from Zweig's house on Fox Isle Park Drive. The child was reported to be listless and barely conscious. His pupils were dilated and his heart rate was extremely erratic. She said Zweig had picked him up from a day care and taken him to his home.

Staff members said the child had been given dangerous amounts of acetaminophen and cannabinoids.

Investigators interviewed Zweig and Shafer and both said that the child was not feeling well from "allergies" and that Shafer had given him Tylenol. Shafer claimed that's what the mother had instructed; Zweig and Shafer denied having cannabinoids in the house that the child could access.

A search warrant was executed and the following items were found in the home.

  • A "snort straw"
  • 4 bottles of cannabidiol (CBD)
  • A blunt with 0.2 grams of THC
  • Baggie of orange peel CBD, 2.5 grams with vape pen
  • 3 vape pens
  • 3.8 grams of THC in a baggie
  • 8 vape cartridges with THC
  • A grinder and glass bowl with residue
  • 600mg THC Cheetos
  • 3 empty cannabinoid vape containers
  • Swisher Sweets packaging
  • An empty THC vape box
  • 2 packs of Effex THC cartridges
  • 1.2 grams of THC

Shafer later admitted to using some CBD products but claimed they were always kept secured and away from children. She said the edibles were not hers and that the marijuana-laced Cheetos were found on the brown couch in the basement. When asked if the child was ever in the basement by himself, she said no. She said she was the only one in the house who uses CBD and she doesn't lock it up.

Zweig said the child was playing outside while he was mowing the lawn and that Shafer gave him some Tylenol for a runny nose. The child then became drowsy and then the mother came to pick him up. When asked how much Tylenol he was given, he said 10 milliliters and admitted that he knew it was too high of a dosage. When asked if there was a possibility the child got into the CBD products, he said yes.

Shafer was given a $5,000 signature bond; Zweig was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Shafer had an initial appearance on Friday. Zweig has a preliminary hearing set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

