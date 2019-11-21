Waterford could get Dollar General on Highway 36

WATERFORD — The village may be on its way to getting a Dollar General store along Highway 36, a development that would bring the first-ever dollar store to the village.

Although formal development plans have not yet been presented to the village, trustees narrowly approved the sale of 1.5 acres of the so-called Mercury development site directly east of the intersection of highways 20 and 36. Alabama-based developer The Overland Group purchased the site for $100,000 with the intention of constructing a Dollar General there, according to a staff memo by Village Administrator Zeke Jackson.

Jackson wrote in his memo that the sale was “largely a clean-up resolution in anticipation of receiving plans for further consideration or subsequent approval.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trustees approved the sale Nov. 11, with Andy Ewert, Brent Hess and Pat Goldammer voting against it. Trustees Troy McReynolds, Don Houston, Tammy Pollnow and Bob Nash voted in favor.

If the Dollar General ends up being built, Jackson wrote that it could contribute about $393,000 in tax incremental funding income.

Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said the company is in its “due diligence phase” for a potential Waterford store.