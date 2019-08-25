RACINE COUNTY — The villages of Waterford and Rochester are in preliminary discussions for Waterford to annex about 116 acres from Rochester in exchange for extending municipal water service to some Rochester land, but the deal seems unlikely to come to fruition, according to Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson.
The land in question is on the southeast side of the intersection of highways 20 and 36, adjacent to the boundaries for Waterford’s third tax-incremental financing district and planned “Mercury” mixed-use development site.
The agreement hinges upon approval from the state Department of Transportation to approve a new local road being placed at Highway 20 across from Sharon Lane.
“I had a conversation with DOT last week with our engineers, and that just didn’t seem very promising,” Jackson said.
As it exists, Sharon Lane is too close to the intersection for the DOT’s new standards, meaning the state would need to grant an exception, the villages would need to construct “thousands of feet” of new road or the DOT would need to realign the 20/36 intersection, Jackson said.
But should the DOT approve the extension, it would allow Rochester to more readily develop its remaining parcels in the area and Waterford to expand TID 3 and the Mercury site.
“That would kind of open up more possibilities as far as how that land could be developed, although there are no particular plans in place right now,” said Rochester Village Administrator-Treasurer Betty Novy.
The prime location — the intersection of two busy state highways — would lend itself well to commercial or industrial development, which is how “we always kind of envisioned that area,” Novy said, adding that preliminary discussions in Rochester’s ongoing land-use plan update have pointed toward making the intersection a mixed-use commercial and residential area.
Likewise, Waterford receiving the land adjacent to the Mercury site “would sort of open that area up,” Jackson said, though he cautioned “I think it’s going to die a quiet death.”
The land transfer would mean a loss of just $660.46 in annual property tax revenue for Rochester, according to documents distributed to the Village Board.
Waterford and DOT staff members are set to meet Sept. 4 to further discuss the possibilities.
