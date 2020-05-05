Waterford compost site to open
Waterford compost site to open

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford compost site at 801 Ela Ave. is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The compost site is only for green leafy plants and grass. After the site opens it will follow posted dates and times for the rest of 2020 with the following rules:

  • People must wear a face mask to enter.
  • 2019 dump permits will be honored until the end of May.
  • Starting in June, the 2020 dump permit will be needed to use the compost site.
  • It is advised that residents to not use plastic bags this year. They should obtain reusable containers or the disposable paper bags for compost to help speed up the process.
  • Each person must be able to unload the compost that is in their vehicle.
  • No branches will be allowed.
