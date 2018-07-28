WATERFORD — Just east of the Fox River sits a cafe modeled after an eatery you might see in northern France. At least, that’s the idea behind Cafe 213, a small, atmospheric cafe in the heart of the Village of Waterford’s Downtown area, which recently received some state-wide recognition.
Real flowers sit at every table, quaint floral displays with twinkling lights are scattered about and colorful artwork lines the walls at the cafe, located at 213 E. Main St. Everything is intended to be charming and inviting, according to owner Tanya Schachner, of Muskego.
“I love it when people walk in the door and they smile,” Schachner said. “They look around and you can tell they are genuinely glad, they’re happy with their choice.”
The menu consists of sandwiches, breakfast items, salads, soup, coffee, smoothies and some bakery options. Prices range from $5.95 for an egg and cheese Panini to $9.95 for a crispy chicken ranch salad. Schachner said the most popular item is the B.L.T. with avocado, followed closely by the Asian chicken wrap; both cost $8.45.
Schachner opened the cafe Oct. 1, 2012, making the jump from professional dog sitter to restauranteur. Waterford residents have taken to Cafe 213 quite well, Schachner said. It holds high average ratings from user reviews on sites like Yelp, Facebook and Google.
“This community is really supportive,” Schachner said. “I live in Muskego, but I know the people here in Waterford more than I do there. It seems like home to me.”
Gaining popularity
On July 7, the cafe was featured in a list called “11 Unsuspecting Restaurants In Wisconsin With Food So Good It Should Be Illegal” on travel site Only In Your State. Cafe 213’s inclusion took Schachner by surprise; she didn’t know about the list until one of the cafe’s cooks showed her.
“I can’t say it was a total shock,” Schachner said. “People will say to me, ‘This is just a hidden gem.’ It’s one of those nice little places in a small town that not everybody knows about.”
But over the roughly six years the cafe has been open, more and more people have become aware. The staff has grown from six part-time employees to 17 part-time and one full-time. That growth has provided Schachner with one of the biggest challenges of running the cafe: just trying to keep up, whether with scheduling, making sure the kitchen is amply stocked or keeping the food consistent.
“When people say you don’t really forget about it when you go home, you don’t,” Schachner said. “You can’t really plan, because a lot doesn’t make sense. … You could have a really good Tuesday one week, and then the next Tuesday is a dud.”
Even so, it doesn’t seem like Schachner would have it any other way.
“That’s the challenge, is just continuing to have excellent food and service every time someone walks through the door,” she said. “But it’s good. I love it.”
