TOWN OF WATERFORD — A man found dead inside a burning house last week has been identified as Robert Karlesky, owner of a senior citizen home in Racine County.

Karlesky, 65, was found dead March 8 when firefighters were extinguishing a blaze at his home in the 30900 block of Prospect Drive, just west of the Fox River.

Officials disclosed Karlesky’s identity, but other information related to his death remains unavailable.

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force could not be reached for comment regarding the incident.

The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office declined to comment on preliminary autopsy findings and other information, including when and where Karlesky is believed to have died.

Family members said they suspect that Karlesky died after accidentally starting a fire through careless handling of smoking materials.

His sister, Rebecca Magana, said Karlesky was a heavy cigarette smoker and that he frequently dozed off while smoking in his favorite recliner chair.

The carpeting beneath the chair was marked with cigarette burns, Magana said.

“I would bet money that that’s what happened,” she said.

Firefighters were sent to the house shortly after 10 a.m. March 8 after callers to 911 reported heavy smoke coming from the building.

After working to get the blaze under control, crews discovered Karlesky dead inside the home.

Officials have not indicated whether he died as a result of the fire, or before the fire started.

Karlesky was owner of Care and Comfort Adult Family Home, a residential facility for senior citizens at 6109 E. Wind Lake Road in the Town of Dover.

His sister described Karlesky as hard-working and generous.

According to his obituary, he was born in Highland Park, Illinois, and he enjoyed riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in his younger years.

His wife, Lynn Karlesky, died three years ago.

A memorial gathering is scheduled from 2-3 p.m. March 25 at The Venue, 2645 Main St., East Troy, followed by a prayer service.

The top 10 most popular dog breeds in America 1. French bulldogs 2. Labrador retrievers 3. Golden retrievers 4. Golden shepherds 5. Poodles 6. Bulldogs 7. Rottweilers 8. Beagles 9. Dachshunds 10. German shorthaired pointers