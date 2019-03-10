WATERFORD — Two juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after allegedly smashing their way into and burglarizing a local business early that morning.
Town of Waterford police were dispatched at 4:23 a.m. Sunday for a report of a possible burglary at Waterford Food Mart, 232 W. Main St., said Town of Waterford Police Sgt. Adam Nelson. When officers arrived, they found a glass door had been smashed open, and there were signs of theft inside the store.
Using surveillance camera footage, the investigation led to a 17-year-old who was arrested within 12 hours of the burglary, and a 15-year-old who was taken into custody a couple of hours later. “We got full confessions from both,” Nelson said.
The older teen was taken to Racine County Jail and being held Sunday on pending charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. The younger teen was being held in the Racine County Detention Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., on the same charges.
