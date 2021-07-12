Waterford brings back road celebration to create new summer festival

WATERFORD — It all began last year when folks in Waterford wanted to celebrate the end of a big road construction project.
This year, the happy times returned with an event Saturday that evolved into Celebrate Waterford, an all-day street festival designed for people to celebrate whatever moves them.
The village closed down Main Street and organizers brought in food vendors, musical acts, fireworks, and games for an event that drew children and adults in big numbers.
“I love it,” musical performer and organizer Kenny Hotopp said. “I’m just so happy for Waterford.”
The event was conceived last summer when Explore Waterford, the local chamber of commerce, wanted to highlight the end of a two-year construction project that had disrupted the Downtown business district.
Originally called the Orange Barrel Bash, the event returned this summer with a new name, and is expected to become an annual mid-summer tradition.
Tanya Maney, a chamber of commerce volunteer, said officials decided to build on the success of last year’s event by adding more attractions and creating a major festival.
This year’s all-day event included a cornhole bag-toss tournament, a petting zoo for kids, a live music stage with five scheduled performers, circus-style entertainers, and a fireworks display.
“We just want to celebrate Waterford — to celebrate community,” Maney said.
Many farmers-market vendors moved their displays outside from the market’s usual indoor location, and other storefront businesses along Main Street likewise joined in the fun.
Laura Gillespie, operator of Circus Seed Flowers, said she was impressed by the crowd that turned out for Celebrate Waterford.
Within just a few hours, Gillespie was nearly sold out of her flowers, herbs and other products. People seem happy to be enjoying the summer and any chance they can find to gather together and have fun, she said.
“It’s a fun street festival,” she said. “People are just naturally glad to get out.”
One resident who turned up in the crowd was not even previously aware that a festival was planned.
Mike Cuillard, who lives near downtown, said he was doing some chores around his house when he heard the commotion.
As he took in the sights and sounds of Celebrate Waterford, Cuillard agreed that there was plenty of reason to celebrate.
“Just being free,” he said. “And, it’s a wonderful, beautiful day.”