WATERFORD — A business setback in another part of the country is teaching MobCraft Beer Inc. a valuable lesson, while reinforcing the company's plan for a new brewery in Waterford.

The Milwaukee-based beer maker has closed a brewery in Denver after less than a year in business because of a dispute with the landlord of the property.

MobCraft President Henry Schwartz said he learned an important lesson in Denver: Do not try to build a brewery business on property owned by someone else.

With that in mind, the company is restarting its planned Waterford brewery inside a former firehouse that MobCraft purchased a year ago with designs on creating a new beer-based attraction.

If the project continues as planned, transformation of the old firehouse at 122 Second St. could be completed by the end of the year, with the opening of a new brewery/restaurant complex overlooking the Fox River.

Schwartz said he is optimistic about the Waterford project's future.

"It has always been our plan to keep things rolling," he said.

Cost overruns earlier this year prompted MobCraft to declare its Waterford expansion on "pause," casting doubt about whether the long-awaited firehouse conversion would take place.

Village President Don Houston said he is encouraged to hear that the Denver episode is behind MobCraft and that the company is recommitting to its Waterford endeavor.

"That's great news," Houston said. "I'm glad to hear that."

The village has been working years to spur development of the old Waterford Fire Department station, which has been vacant since a new firehouse was built across town five years ago.

MobCraft stepped forward in 2021 after village officials severed ties with a previous development group that had shown interest in converting the property into a brewery.

Village officials agreed to sell the firehouse to MobCraft for $400,000 in a deal that called for the village to rebate the sale price back to MobCraft over a period of three years, starting when the beer maker had occupied the site for a full year. The company also deposited $10,000 with the village as a show of good faith.

MobCraft, which was founded in 2013, is working simultaneously to launch a brewery in an old courthouse in Woodstock, Illinois.

Woodstock City Manager Roscoe Stelford said the project has been in the works for three years, and it has been slowed only by the city's ongoing efforts to remodel the old courthouse.

Mobcraft is scheduled to move into the property this summer, creating a two-story brewery that city officials hope will become a significant new attraction in Downtown Woodstock.

The Milwaukee company has been a good partner in the development, Stelford said.

"They've been great," he said. "We're excited to have them down here."

MobCraft last year opened its second brewery in Denver, but that endeavor was shut down at the end of April in what Schwartz called a dispute with the property owner.

The landlord wanted MobCraft to take responsibility for a needed roof replacement costing $500,000, he said.

The experience convinced Schwartz that he should operate only in facilities that he owns, like the Waterford firehouse.

"You're in control of everything," he said.

When the Waterford project jumped from $1.3 million to $2.1 million in remodeling costs, Schwartz put the firehouse project on hold temporarily.

He has since gotten the costs under control, partly by switching from structural steel to wood on an outdoor pergola and some other fixtures.

Crews recently completed an electrical service upgrade that took more than six months to ensure the new brewery has enough power.

MobCraft will submit updated plans to Waterford village officials within a few weeks.

Some of the furniture from the shuttered Denver brewery will be repurposed in Waterford at the converted firehouse.

Schwartz said he was disappointed to close the Denver brewery, but he said the result is a refreshed approach to the Waterford development.

"That gave us more time to be focused on this project," he said.

