Waterford brewery, distillery plans advancing

WATERFORD — Plans for both a brewery and distillery in Downtown Waterford are moving forward, with owners of both hoping to have the locations open next year.
The proposals have been brought forth as part of the village’s vision to create a more vibrant riverfront and Downtown scene. They stand to add family-friendly gathering places in close proximity to each other and to the river.
Vodka, flavored vodka, moonshine (a beverage made with nonaged or “white” whiskey) and bourbon are planned to be offered at Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St., said co-owner Tammie Begotka, who is starting the business with her husband, Brandon. The vodkas will be produced in-house, while the moonshine and bourbon will be distilled by 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond.
Waterford Stillhouse is envisioned as a “cultural center for the community,” Tammie Begotka said.
“We’re going to encourage people to go outside, experience the river,” she added.
The distillery would include a tasting bar and bottle sales, with non-alcoholic options for family-friendliness. No food would be served.
The Begotkas spent the past two years researching distilleries throughout the state before planning to open their own, Tammie Begotka said.
“We’re pretty sure this is going to be the first legal distillery in Racine County since Prohibition,” she added.
Before Waterford Stillhouse opens — hopefully in mid- to late 2020, Tammie Begotka said — the couple will perform some renovations to the building, which most recently held Flowers by Chrissy. Planned upgrades include façade work and making an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entrance.
Brewery
Just up the road, at the former Fire Station No. 1 on North Second Street, developer Aaron Stelzer plans to transform the space into a brewpub. Offerings would include five to seven “staple” brews, five to seven rotating beers and full kitchen service, Stelzer said.
For the endeavor, Stelzer has partnered with a master brewer, whose name Stelzer has not revealed yet.
A cooking pit area for pig roasts and fish boils, along with a rear patio with a full bar and seating area, are planned additions to the fire house.
“It’s going to be a cool place with the new riverwalk going in,” Stelzer said, referencing the village’s plans to transform the riverfront and make Downtown more walkable.
The village’s Plan Commission approved preliminary plans for the brewery on Wednesday, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said. From there, Stelzer will need to return for final approval and sign a development agreement with the village, Jackson said.
Stelzer said he plans to open the brewery by June 2020, though that timeline could change.
“The earlier the better, but you’ve got to go through all the channels and everything else,” he said.