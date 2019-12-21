Waterford brewery, distillery plans advancing

WATERFORD — Plans for both a brewery and distillery in Downtown Waterford are moving forward, with owners of both hoping to have the locations open next year.

The proposals have been brought forth as part of the village’s vision to create a more vibrant riverfront and Downtown scene. They stand to add family-friendly gathering places in close proximity to each other and to the river.

Vodka, flavored vodka, moonshine (a beverage made with nonaged or “white” whiskey) and bourbon are planned to be offered at Waterford Stillhouse, 228 E. Main St., said co-owner Tammie Begotka, who is starting the business with her husband, Brandon. The vodkas will be produced in-house, while the moonshine and bourbon will be distilled by 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond.

Waterford Stillhouse is envisioned as a “cultural center for the community,” Tammie Begotka said.

“We’re going to encourage people to go outside, experience the river,” she added.

The distillery would include a tasting bar and bottle sales, with non-alcoholic options for family-friendliness. No food would be served.

The Begotkas spent the past two years researching distilleries throughout the state before planning to open their own, Tammie Begotka said.