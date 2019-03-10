WATERFORD – The Waterford Village Board will tonight discuss the possibility of having a single-lane roundabout built at the intersection of East Main and Milwaukee streets.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 123 N. River St. The public comment period is one of the first items on the agenda.
Village President Don Houston said the board previously considered several options for that intersection, including putting a roundabout there: “We were told there was not enough room, and we didn’t want to lose businesses.”
But since then, the village has acquired the property at the northeast corner and the one at the northwest corner, Houston said. The northeast corner is vacant, and Waterford Automotive, at the other corner, will be out by the end of this month, he said.
The issue at that intersection, Houston said, is this: “If you’re going west on Main, you stop. If you’re going east, you don’t stop … traffic coming east on Main, people are getting confused, and they don’t stop.
“It’s kind of an intersection that nobody likes.”
The plan for this year is to install separate left turn and straight lanes there, Houston said. But, with the village now owning those two properties, the board asked its engineers to take a second look at the roundabout option. “We could still change (plans),” he said.
It would be Waterford's first roundabout.
The village was given a drawing last week to consider and will discuss the roundabout option at this Village Board meeting. The agenda item reads: “Review of a concept from RA Smith Engineering for a roundabout at the intersection of Milwaukee and Main St.; consider an appropriate motion for action.”
So far, Houston said, he is hearing that people think a roundabout would be a good idea at that intersection.
“It would be a perfect intersection for it, in my opinion,” he said.
However, no cost estimate is yet in hand, he said, and cost will be a consideration.
“That will be our first question to the engineer,” he said.
