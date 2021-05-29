Waterford beer garden quenches village's thirst for fun along the riverfront

WATERFORD — Beer lovers are raising their glasses and toasting the newest attraction on the Waterford riverfront.
A new outdoor beer garden made its debut over the Memorial Day weekend, and patrons declared the thirst-quenching amenity a perfect addition to Ten Club Park.
"I think it's fantastic," said Aaron Ford, who joined his wife, Erika, at the beer garden Saturday for an early afternoon brew.
The Town of Norway couple kicked off their holiday weekend by raising their glasses along the Fox River under sunny skies.
The beer garden is a cooperative effort between the Village of Waterford and the Racine Brewing Co., which has signed on to operate the new outdoor venue.
Officials plan to keep the beer garden open all summer long, with the beer flowing until 9 p.m. on weekends and with live musical performers entertaining on Saturdays.
Food trucks also will be on hand on Saturdays to keep beer lovers from going hungry. On opening day, Mr. P's grilled cheese sandwich vendor was serving up sandwiches.
Nick Sobrilsky, who attended Saturday's opening day with his parents and his fiancee, said he just recently moved to Waterford. He expects the beer garden will be a big hit in town.
"I think it's great," he said. "It's a welcome addition."
Officially known as the Ten Club Beer Garden, the attraction is located at the north end of Ten Club Park. It is one of several new amenities that village officials hope to bring to the riverfront.
Other plans include a new marina, outdoor patio, yard games, ice skating, snow sledding, and fire pits.
The beer garden includes a newly constructed bar, picnic tables, a large tent and outdoor yard games.
"We wanted to keep it simple, not complicated," said Angie Molina, owner of Racine Brewing Co.
On opening day, the brewery was serving up five of its own beers, as well as two guest taps. Customers could quench their thirst with an ale, IPA, stout or others.
Officials plan to liven up the attraction with live music nearly every Saturday, plus a Beer Olympics event on Aug. 14.
Molina said arranging the beer garden took a lot of planning and coordination, but she said the results were worth the effort. She also said she enjoys partnering with Waterford village officials.
"We really feel good about it," she said. "We couldn't ask for a better location."