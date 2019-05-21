WATERFORD — Downtown Waterford is set to be the site of a beer garden this summer, with live music, food and craft beer from Racine Brewing Co., should the Village Board grant final approval — which is anticipated.
The once-a-month, pop-up event received preliminary approval from the village Public Works and Utilities Committee on Monday. If approved, it will add to the growing list of area beer gardens, including those in Mount Pleasant’s Smolenski Park, Somers’ Petrifying Springs Park and at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park.
“We wanted to bring something fun Downtown for the businesses and also the community,” said Shelly Kurahejec, office manager for the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the beer garden.
The beer garden, dubbed “Music on Main,” would take place 1-7 p.m. the third Sunday of each month from June to September at the old bowling alley site at the northwest corner of Main and Milwaukee streets. Music would be performed each day from 3-6 p.m., Kurahejec said, and the lineup has already been booked.
The proposal needs to go to the Village Board for final approval, a step Village President Don Houston said is essentially “a formality.” The board next meets on May 28.
“It sounds like a great thing,” Houston said. “We really wanted to work on more events. It’s going to be a challenge with construction.”
Downtown is currently torn up for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Highway 20/83 reconstruction project. The garden’s final day, Sept. 15, is planned to serve as a celebration of the roadwork nearing its completion, provided it stays on schedule to finish in late fall, Kurahejec said.
Racine beer to be featured
There will be no attendance fee for the beer garden. Guests would only need to bring lawn chairs to watch the band.
Racine Brewing Co., which has brought its brews to two prior events in Waterford, is currently planning on offering four different beers, co-owner Angie Molina said.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said. “We’ve come to have this really good beginning relationship with the people of Waterford.”
Music on Main is scheduled for the following dates:
- June 16, with music from country band Xpress Lane
- July 21, with music from solo singer/guitarist Don Wiggins
- Aug. 18, with music from rock cover band Shots ‘N Ladders
- Sept. 15, with music from variety band Lunchmoney Bullies
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.