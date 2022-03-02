Waterford Balloonfest to rise again this summer

WATERFORD — The balloons of summer are coming back.

After a three-year hiatus, Waterford Balloonfest is returning this summer to treat onlookers to a spectacular show of hot-air balloons rising over the village.

The show was a summertime favorite for eight years before ceasing in 2019.

The Waterford Union High School District is rising to the occasion to organize a one-day Balloonfest event scheduled for July 16. The festival will return to its previous location at Evergreen Elementary School.

School Superintendent Lucas Francois said he and other school officials are excited to be reviving such a popular event.

"Waterford had something special," Francois said. "It should be a great day."

The balloons again will be provided by WindDancer Balloon Promotions LLC, an organizer based in Waukesha.

Company owner Ken Walter said he expects about 10 hot-air balloons — each the size of a 7-story building — to ascend into the clouds over Waterford.

Walter said he and the other balloonists always enjoyed Balloonfest, and they were thrilled to hear from Francois that the event was back.

"Waterford is a great area to fly," Walter said. "The community is always very responsive. It's a fun community."

Starting in 2011, Balloonfest was organized by the local chamber of commerce and held throughout a weekend on the grounds at Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St.

Construction work on Main Street canceled the festival in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced another cancellation the following year and in 2021. Meanwhile, balloonists found a new home for a similar event in the Waukesha County community of Mukwonago.

Francois said he learned that the Mukwonago event was canceled, and he immediately moved to bring it back to Waterford.

Tanya Maney, executive director of the Explore Waterford business and tourism group, said her organization is offering to help with the revived festival.

"Balloonfest has always been a memorable event," Maney said. "Bringing Balloonfest back has generated a lot of excitement, in and out of the community."

Details are still being worked out, but Francois said the one-day event will include the main attraction — a public exhibition of hot-air balloons — plus some added kid-friendly activities.

Organizing the event will cost about $3,000, but Francois said the school district expects to recoup its costs through sponsorships and parking revenue. Anyone interested in helping with a sponsorship can contact the school district.

In future years, Francois hopes to expand the balloon exhibition, returning to its three-day format. Talks are also underway about combining it with the Celebrate Waterford summer street festival.

