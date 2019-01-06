WATERFORD — After an eight-year run, Waterford Balloonfest will not be returning in 2019. Neither will the Waterford Area Spring Expo, a yearly home-improvement show, which marked its 24th annual event last March.
The Waterford Chamber of Commerce said that planned major construction on Main Street (Highways 20/83) and near the field where Balloonfest has been held have made it impractical for hot-air balloons to take flight this summer. The road construction, as well as dwindling attendance, led to the cancellation of the Spring Expo, which is usually held at Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive.
The field where Balloonfest has always been held — behind Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., and Evergreen Elementary, 817 W. Main St. — will likely be occupied by construction equipment this summer, after district voters in November approved a $25 million referendum to allow for the expansion of Fox River. Construction is expected to be underway when the ninth Balloonfest would have taken place, according to Waterford Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Shelly Kurhajec.
“That doesn’t leave us with a lot of space to hold the event in the correct manner,” Kurhajec said.
An uncertain future
Will Balloonfest return in 2020? Kurhajec doesn’t know.
“That I’m unsure of, as of right now,” she said. “That’ll depend on the new board (of directors) we have for the chamber and what can be done.”
Ken Walters, the owner of Waukesha-based WindDancer Balloon Promotions — the company that had put on Waterford Balloonfest for each of its eight years — was saddened when the Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel the event altogether, rather than relocate it.
“It’s one of my jobs that got taken away … I’m as disappointed, if not more disappointed, than anyone else,” he said. “I thought plans were in place for making a change (of venue). We’ve known for years that the road would be under construction.”
Walters said that the Waterford event was the only one he hosts in southeastern Wisconsin. The next closest event that WindDancer Balloon Promotions puts on is in Grayslake, Ill., about an hour’s drive south of Waterford.
“Waterford just washed their hands of having a balloon event,” he said. “I don’t think they (the Waterford Chamber of Commerce) would do it again … it’s really unfortunate.”
Unsmooth sailing
Several recent Waterford Balloonfests have been marred by unfavorable, and sometimes dangerous, weather.
Last July, the eighth annual event only saw one of seven planned flights actually occur due to rainy and windy conditions. The U.S. National Women’s Hot Air Balloon Championships was supposed to take place that weekend, but not enough flights took place for a champion to be crowned.
In July 2015, high winds caused the restraints on a grounded hot-air balloon to snap, allowing the balloon to be lifted away with two people still in its basket. They were both unharmed, but at least nine other people were reportedly injured as balloonists tried to keep their balloons on the ground. Cars and tents were damaged as a result of the winds in 2015, too.
Expo could return
Kurhajec did say that there’s a good chance the Spring Expo will be back in 2020.
“We are looking at new ways to reconstruct it and modernize it,” she said. “We had a little bit of a lack of attendance, which is why we’re restructuring.”
