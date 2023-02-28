WATERFORD — The Waterford Area Moderates will host a candidates forum for four local, contested races from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Waterford Public Library community room, 101 N. River St.

Candidates running for the Waterford Union High School Board, Waterford Graded School Board, Town of Waterford Board of Supervisors and Waterford Town Chairman will be present to take questions from those in attendance.

The event will be moderated by community advocate Brandon Begotka.

The event also will be live-streamed on the Waterford Area Moderates Facebook page, allowing those viewing to submit questions. Each group of candidates will be limited to 30 minutes, so questions posed by those at the forum will take priority.

The spring election is scheduled Tuesday, April 4. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Maureen Vander Sanden at 262-716-3715 or maureenvandersanden@gmail.com.