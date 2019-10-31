{{featured_button_text}}
Town of Waterford crash

Two drivers were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 83 near Highway O Thursday morning when a driver reportedly tried to pass another car in the snow and lost control of his car which then was engulfed in flames. The Tichigan Fire Company and Waterford police responded to the call. 

 Michael Burke

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A driver who tried to pass another car on Highway 83 during Thursday morning’s snowfall caused a head-on crash that resulted in serious injuries for both drivers, Waterford police reported.

The crash, which occurred near Highway O, was reported at 6:37 a.m. Waterford Police Sgt. Adam Nelson said the driver who attempted to pass another vehicle was headed north on Highway 83, lost control because of unsafe driving during the snowfall, and struck a southbound SUV head-on.

The northbound car was engulfed in flames, and the Tichigan Fire Company responded. Both lanes were blocked until the scene was cleared at about 7:34 a.m.

Each vehicle had only one occupant, and both drivers were taken to different medical centers with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, Nelson said.

He said the driver who caused the crash will be cited for reckless driving endangering safety.

The crash site is roughly five miles northwest of the Village of Waterford and about two miles south of unincorporated Caldwell.

