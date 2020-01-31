Waterford area candidate forum set for Feb. 8

WATERFORD — The Waterford Area Moderates group is planning to host a local candidate forum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Community Room at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
Candidates running for the Waterford and Rochester village boards, Waterford Town Board and candidates for local school boards have been invited to attend.
Candidates will make prepared statements about themselves before answering questions from the audience. The public is encouraged to attend.
Caitlin Sievers
Reporter
Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
