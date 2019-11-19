Waterford approves borrowing $1.3M for fire station addition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the new training facility, firefighters will get accurate simulations of fires they might encounter out in the field, Mueller said.

“We have state-of-the-art fire apparatus in Waterford,” he said. “But fire trucks don’t put out fires. You need state-of-the-art firefighters.”

The borrowing is included in the 2020 budget, Houston said. The budget is expected to be adopted in December, with a public hearing scheduled for Dec. 2, according to a draft presented during Monday’s Village Board meeting.

“It’s something that’s been needed, and this is the time to do it,” Houston said.

Redevelopment

Town of Norway resident Aaron Stelzer, the developer behind the proposed brewery at fire station No. 1, told The Journal Times last month that he has partnered with a master brewer. It would “be a Waterford brewery” with its own custom beers, Stelzer said.

The brewery is one of various plans in play for extensive Downtown redevelopment. Stelzer is considering building a mixed-use condominium complex, Sussex-based Sawall Development has interest in constructing apartment buildings at four different sites Downtown and Noble View Cheese Co. is pursuing opening a creamery at the former Napa Auto Parts building.

In all, the proposed redevelopments are estimated at $22 million, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson previously said. He expects the brewery, creamery and smaller Sawall developments to receive the final go-aheads next year. A larger Sawall development and Stelzer’s mixed-use condos are planned for 20201, Jackson said.

