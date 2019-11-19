Waterford approves borrowing $1.3M for fire station addition

WATERFORD — The Village Board has tentatively approved borrowing $1.3 million to build new sleeping quarters and training facilities for the Waterford Fire Department.
The new construction would be built as an addition to the Fire Department’s station No. 2, 819 Mohr Ave. It would enable the Fire Department to continue its current level of training after station No. 1 — located in the 100 block of North Second Street — fully shuts down, Village President Don Houston said.
“We need to expand the station that they’re in because we’re taking away the other station for public use,” Houston said.
Station No. 1 houses only reserve equipment and the Waterford Fire Department still uses it for training. A developer is in talks to convert the station into a brewery, prompting the need for more space in Station No. 2.
“We have high-quality people, and we have the right number of people, and we deliver those people in an effective time frame to our customers. So this training center and dorms support all three of those to continue to deliver high-quality services,” Fire Chief Rick Mueller said.
The sleeping quarters are currently planned to have eight single rooms and an additional four efficiency apartments for the department’s paramedic internship program, Mueller said.
With the new training facility, firefighters will get accurate simulations of fires they might encounter out in the field, Mueller said.
“We have state-of-the-art fire apparatus in Waterford,” he said. “But fire trucks don’t put out fires. You need state-of-the-art firefighters.”
The borrowing is included in the 2020 budget, Houston said. The budget is expected to be adopted in December, with a public hearing scheduled for Dec. 2, according to a draft presented during Monday’s Village Board meeting.
“It’s something that’s been needed, and this is the time to do it,” Houston said.
Redevelopment
Town of Norway resident Aaron Stelzer, the developer behind the proposed brewery at fire station No. 1, told The Journal Times last month that he has partnered with a master brewer. It would “be a Waterford brewery” with its own custom beers, Stelzer said.
The brewery is one of various plans in play for extensive Downtown redevelopment. Stelzer is considering building a mixed-use condominium complex, Sussex-based Sawall Development has interest in constructing apartment buildings at four different sites Downtown and Noble View Cheese Co. is pursuing opening a creamery at the former Napa Auto Parts building.
In all, the proposed redevelopments are estimated at $22 million, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson previously said. He expects the brewery, creamery and smaller Sawall developments to receive the final go-aheads next year. A larger Sawall development and Stelzer’s mixed-use condos are planned for 20201, Jackson said.