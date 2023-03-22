WATERFORD — The Waterford Unique Antique Market is closing its 10,000-square-foot marketplace after eight years in business.

With about 60 vendors selling food, clothing, gifts and more, the indoor market at 209 N. Milwaukee St. has been listed among Wisconsin’s best flea markets.

But owners Darla Yanny and her son, Ryan Ross, have announced that they have sold the building and are closing the antique market effective this weekend.

Yanny declined to comment about why the business was shutting down or who had purchased the property.

In a post on Facebook, the owners said that the marketplace’s last day in operation would be March 25, and that they were thankful for the support of their customers.

“We are so grateful for all the friends we have met along the way, our great vendors, and the amazing helpers who assisted us,” they stated. “We could not have done it without you.”

Others in the community indicated that they, too, were in the dark as to why Waterford Unique was shutting down.

Samit Minhas, whose family owns the nearby Waterford Liquor Store, 203 N. Milwaukee St., said the indoor flea market draws a big crowd and there was no indication of plans to close.

Minhas described the market’s parking lot as “packed” on many occasions.

“That’s unfortunate to hear,” he said of the closing. “It’s been a part of the community for a while.”

The market opened in 2015 and quickly became a popular destination, with dozens of vendors sharing space to sell their home furnishings, décor, jewelry, candy and other eclectic collections.

The website triphobo.com named the Waterford market as No. 7 among the top 15 flea markets in the state.

In a promotional video, Yanny and her son talked about wanting to create something that had been lacking in Waterford by bringing together gifted artisans under one roof.

“There’s so many talented people out here,” Yanny said on the video. “I just wanted to bring them into our shop.”

Ross ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Waterford Graded School Board in 2017.

According to Racine County real estate records, the market sits on two acres owned by American Revival LLC, a corporation registered with the state in 2016 by Ross at the same address as the market.

County records show the property’s estimated market value to be $526,600, with a property tax bill of $8,600 a year.

Yanny declined to identify the buyer of the property, and no sale has yet been recorded at the county courthouse.

On the Facebook page, Yanny and her son indicated that they were unaware what would be going into the building after the antique mart is gone.

Customers visiting the Facebook page posted messages expressing shock and disappointment at the marketplace’s closing.

“Hands down the best antique store in the area,” Jill Bierbach posted. “I’m seriously bummed.”

Added another customer, Cameryn Dix: “Super sad to see this. My favorite place in Waterford.”

Dozens of vendors with inventories displayed inside the space have only days before the operation ceases. Their immediate future was not clear.

The Facebook page mentioned the possibility of “some sort of event” in April.

One of those vendors, The Amish Kitchen, already is making plans to move on.

Deanna Delimat, owner of the Delavan-based maker of food, clothing and jewelry, said she plans to open a store in the Town of Wheatland.

Delimat said the owners of Waterford Unique have been talking about shutting down for a while. The vendor, however, said she didn’t know why the operation was closing.

“I’m not exactly sure,” she said. “It’s still in the works.”

