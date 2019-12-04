Waterford adopts 2020 budget; tax levy drops more than expected

WATERFORD — Village trustees adopted the 2020 budget Monday night, cementing an even greater reduction in the property tax levy than previously expected.

The 2020 levy will carry a 7.64% decrease rather than the previously announced 5.97%. The extra reduction came as a result of final tax calculations, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said.

The 2019 levy was $2.84 million, and the 2020 levy will be $2.62 million. The property tax rate is also in line for a 8.76% decrease, dropping from $6.51 per $1,000 assessed value to $5.94.

Any tax savings for property owners is contingent on the value of their properties, which may have increased and which could offset the impact of the lower village tax rate. Tax bills also include charges from the Waterford High School District, Waterford Graded School District, Gateway Technical College and Racine County.

Public employees pay rates were also set. Spending is down about $18,000 for library staff wages, but up by varying degrees in all other departments. Total public wages are set to increase from $1.58 million to $1.77 million, according to the budget.

Salaries for 2020 are:

Jackson: $113,190

Village Treasurer/Financial Officer Michelle Vandehey: $64,610;

Deputy Treasurer Danielle Brown: $46,445;

Village Clerk Rachel Ladwig: $64,373;

Court Clerk Kathy Lindbloom: $44,326;

Public Information Officer Colleen Schauer: $48,842;

Library Director Heather Kinkade: $64,830;

Fire Chief Rick Mueller: $65,047;

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Nehring: $57,984;

Public Works Director Jim Bergles: $94,563; and

Public Works Supervisor Rick Huening: $66,222.

