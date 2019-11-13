Waterford administrator calls town 'totalitarian dictatorship' in memo

Jackson stood by his comments Wednesday.

“I think that it’s incumbent on governments to listen to their people, so I don’t think I’ve changed my position at all on the town government outright refusing to allow people to speak, or outright refusing to listen to the comments or concerns of the public,” he said.

Veteran Town Supervisor Dale Gauerke, who has repeatedly expressed regret that the Town Board canceled the contract and ultimately voted not to reconsider, chuckled when asked if he felt the town had become a dictatorship.

“No, we’re not a dictatorship,” Gauerke said. “Unfortunately, this is a very serious issue that I have strong feelings about, but so does the chairman and supervisors Nick (Draskovich) and Tim (Szeklinski) and I can’t criticize them or call them names. That’s counter-productive. They’re all good people, and this is one time that we’ve had a disagreement that’s kind of divided the board.”

Town Chairman Tom Hincz said there is no “community and or county that is impressed (by) or backs up Mr. Jackson in his comments, his constant name-calling. And we, the town, have decided it makes more sense that he can do all he wants and say all he wants, and the news media can give him all the time he wants, and one of these days it’ll catch up with him.”