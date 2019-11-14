Waterford admin alleges town officials 'drunk at meetings' in 'unacceptable' Facebook comment

Jackson, when informed The Journal Times had been sent the screenshots of his comment, did not deny posting the comment. He changed the subject and spoke for several minutes about his fiery memo before hanging up.

The Facebook comment — posted in a group that is active against the Town Board’s decision to cancel the fire and EMS contract with the village — is also consistent with an allegation Jackson made during Monday’s Village Board meeting when he said a town supervisor spoke at a Village Board meeting “with reports from several constituents that he stood at this microphone intoxicated and addressed us. That was openly talked about.”

Draskovich spoke at an Oct. 21 meeting. It is not clear when Jackson posted the Facebook comment or when it was deleted.

Legal action

In a phone call Thursday morning, Draskovich said he was aware of the allegations and was meeting with attorneys to possibly bring forth a slander or defamation lawsuit against Jackson. Hincz declined to say if he was considering the same.