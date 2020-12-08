'Watercolor Wisconsin' returns for 54th year to Wustum

RACINE — Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., will continue an important Racine tradition with the opening of "Watercolor Wisconsin 2020" on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
One of Wustum's most popular shows, "Watercolor Wisconsin" is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on paper. Contemporary artists bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition even 54 years later.
Since attendance usually surpasses the current Wustum Museum capacity of 25 visitors for this event, a virtual opening reception and awards ceremony will be held in place of an in-person event this year. The public is invited to join at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, using the video conference app Zoom. A link to participate is available on the RAM website, ramart.org.
Jurors
Jurors for this year's show are Victor Armendariz, founder of Gallery Victor Armendariz, Chicago, and Kathy Weaver, an internationally recognized watercolor artist. Armendariz and Weaver considered 168 works submitted by 96 Wisconsin artists, narrowing down the selection to 98 works by 78 artists.
Local artists
Racine and Kenosha county artists in the exhibition include Jimmy Yanny, Veronica Gagliano Averkamp, Nancy Neider, Sue Horton, Katie Musolff, Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller, Greg Uttech, Robert W. Andersen, Jerrold Belland, Richard Berns, Susan Towne, Regina Baker, Doris Beaudry, Karen Broman, Mary Ann Bresnahan, Margo Cuisinier, Deedee Dumont, Mary Dwyer, Lisa Englander, P.M. Fallon, Pat Gilbert, Jane Hobbs-Baldwin, Christopher Johns, Suzanne Kadamian, Barbara Kukla, Jeff Kosmala, John Krewal, Karen Mathis, Janet Mrazek, Jude Poplawski, Lance Raichert, Susan M. Sorenson, Dina Walker, Kelly Witte, Jenny Pham, Laura Gillespie, Edith Kubicek and Catherine Gaspero.
Hours
The exhibition will be on display through April 24. Wustum Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. through Saturday. There is no admission fee. For information on safety protocols, go to ramart.org.
