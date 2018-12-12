Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The deconstruction of the former J.I. Case Co. buildings in the Water Street Redevelopment Area has now reached the portion of the largest one, at 900 Water St., nearest the roadway.

Shown here is some of the work that was occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday. The vast majority of the materials, including the metal, lumber, timbers and most of the bricks, is being recovered and sold for reuse.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments