RACINE — The deconstruction of the former J.I. Case Co. buildings in the Water Street Redevelopment Area has now reached the portion of the largest one, at 900 Water St., nearest the roadway.
Shown here is some of the work that was occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday. The vast majority of the materials, including the metal, lumber, timbers and most of the bricks, is being recovered and sold for reuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.