Water’s Edge Condos to replace empty lakeside parcels

“He said the prices have not been set yet, but he hinted it’d be well over $300,000 at the top unit … I’d call it pretty high-end for 1,200 square feet,” Weatherston said.

Village President Jim Dobbs said these are designed as condos, but if the condos aren’t sold right away, they will be rented.

Dobbs said although a public hearing wasn’t set aside for this topic during Monday’s meeting, he allowed quick questions from the audience.

Caledonia resident Angelo Trentadue asked if these would be high-end or not; he said he was unaware that the condos could be rented. He additionally asked if Four And A Half Mile Road or Five And A Half Mile Road would be extended, or if Erie Street had to be remodeled to accommodate the development.

Dobbs said the plans are to “punch Five Mile through at some point when it starts to grow. But keep in mind, the traffic will not be any worse than it was with a school or business there.”

The school or business in question was the former Olympia Brown School/R.E.A.L. School and Western Publishing Co. Creative Center. Plans are to extend Five Mile Road to the west, Dobbs said.