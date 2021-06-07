Water’s Edge Condo Development could be coming to Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Plans are in motion to add three new condominium buildings in Caledonia.

Construction plans were given the green light last week by the Caledonia Planning Commission for three, 73-unit, 5-story condos located at 5915, 5919 and 5945 Erie Street in Caledonia, what is now known as Water’s Edge Drive.

The Planning Commission approved the recommendation to the Village Board of modified site plans for Phase 1 of the building, site and operations plan of what will be known as the Water’s Edge Condominium Development.

The recommendation will go to the Village Board for final consideration at its meeting tonight.

Plans

The village’s plans call for proposed buildings that are not to exceed six stories and 95 feet tall. The proposed buildings are to include five stories for residential and one exposed story for underground parking. The building exterior will consist primarily of white metal panels, wood siding and glass. The lot sizes are 1.9 acres, 2.2 acres and 15.9 acres.