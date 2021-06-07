Water’s Edge Condo Development could be coming to Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Plans are in motion to add three new condominium buildings in Caledonia.
Construction plans were given the green light last week by the Caledonia Planning Commission for three, 73-unit, 5-story condos located at 5915, 5919 and 5945 Erie Street in Caledonia, what is now known as Water’s Edge Drive.
The Planning Commission approved the recommendation to the Village Board of modified site plans for Phase 1 of the building, site and operations plan of what will be known as the Water’s Edge Condominium Development.
The recommendation will go to the Village Board for final consideration at its meeting tonight.
Plans
The village’s plans call for proposed buildings that are not to exceed six stories and 95 feet tall. The proposed buildings are to include five stories for residential and one exposed story for underground parking. The building exterior will consist primarily of white metal panels, wood siding and glass. The lot sizes are 1.9 acres, 2.2 acres and 15.9 acres.
The proposed development exceeds the 20% green space as required by the Planned Unit Development Agreement associated with this site. Solid waste collection and recycling will be contained in an underground parking structure and only be brought outside for trash pickup.
The proposed development is to include underground and surface parking for a total of 90 stalls per building. An access road is planned on the south side of the site to provide southern access to the property. This cross-access easement will be part of a certified survey map that will be recorded at a future date and is a condition of approval, wrote Development Director Peter Wagner in village plans.
Additionally, clubhouse and pool construction is proposed in the southeastern portion of the site.
The applicant, CCM-Caledonia, LLC, will need to submit a final stormwater management plan and have it approved by the Water Utility Board prior to submitting building permits.
Modifications
The revised plan addresses emergency access, Siena Center access and impact to the primary environmental corridor. These modifications meet the requirements and regulations of the Planned Unit Development Agreement.
CCM-Caledonia modified the turnarounds abutting each tower, allowing access for the largest emergency service vehicle in the village.
Additional emergency access points were created on the northwest and southwest cul-de-sacs for Phase 2 of the development.
Another modification to the site plan included the relocation of the three towers to the south approximately 20 feet. As a result, the north building no longer encroaches on the delineated primary environmental corridor.
The new site plan shows the specific access point to the Siena Center and access to a parking lot to the south.
