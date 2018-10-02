Root River Environmental Education Community Center
RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. Sixth St., is planning to hold a free workshop on the water quality of the Root River from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 13.

Francis Mann, assistant professor in biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Laura Schulz, director of the REC, are scheduled to lead the workshop.

Participants will learn how to collect water samples, the process of water purification, and the types of water pollutants in riverways. The workshop will include a canoe or kayak paddle on the Root River and a hands-on water purification activity. Previous experience paddling is not required.

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research.

For more information or to register, email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912.

