RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 W. Sixth St., is planning to hold a free workshop on the water quality of the Root River from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 13.
Francis Mann, assistant professor in biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Laura Schulz, director of the REC, are scheduled to lead the workshop.
Participants will learn how to collect water samples, the process of water purification, and the types of water pollutants in riverways. The workshop will include a canoe or kayak paddle on the Root River and a hands-on water purification activity. Previous experience paddling is not required.
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research.
For more information or to register, email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.