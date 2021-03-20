WATCH: Western Racine County rings in the first day of spring with an Easter Bunny visit & food drive

TOWN OF NORWAY — This time last year, most if not all of the springtime mainstay events in northwestern Racine County were canceled.

Namely among the canceled events, the popular Easter Bunny Lunch the town had hosted annually, where children were invited to visit the Easter Bunny and have lunch with their families and members of the community, was called off.

Megan Godshall, recreation director for Norway, was determined to keep some elements of the tradition alive.

“We didn’t want two years to go by without doing something,” Godshall said.

With COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, an Easter Bunny Drive-Thru Food Drive was held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

How it worked

Residents were invited to donate food items and paper products in exchange for a visit with the Easter Bunny from their car, and “Bunny Boxes,” which were filled with crafts and candy for kids.