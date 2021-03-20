 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: Western Racine County rings in the first day of spring with an Easter Bunny visit & food drive
0 comments
HOPPY SPRING

WATCH: Western Racine County rings in the first day of spring with an Easter Bunny visit & food drive

{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF NORWAY — This time last year, most if not all of the springtime mainstay events in northwestern Racine County were canceled.

Namely among the canceled events, the popular Easter Bunny Lunch the town had hosted annually, where children were invited to visit the Easter Bunny and have lunch with their families and members of the community, was called off.

Megan Godshall, recreation director for Norway, was determined to keep some elements of the tradition alive.

“We didn’t want two years to go by without doing something,” Godshall said.

With COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, an Easter Bunny Drive-Thru Food Drive was held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

How it worked

Residents were invited to donate food items and paper products in exchange for a visit with the Easter Bunny from their car, and “Bunny Boxes,” which were filled with crafts and candy for kids.

The donations will be given to Healing Hands Food Pantry at Norway Lutheran Church, next door to the town hall.

Rebecca Greil of Norway was one of many parents who drove through with their children and donations in tow.

Greil said she and her family were looking forward to seeing the Easter Bunny and doing activities outside “especially now that the weather’s getting warmer.”

Godshall had about 50 Bunny Boxes prepared, but it didn’t take long for her to have to make more.

The turnout was good, Godshall said, for not being able to do the traditional Easter lunch. Some attendees even donated food without taking Bunny Boxes in return.

“It warms my heart, but I’m not surprised,” Godshall said. “We pull each other together and help each other out.”

Incorporating the food drive element was a first for the Easter events at Norway, Godshall said. “We’ll work on doing more,” she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Our Lady of Grace Academy's principal breaks down the school's Penny Wars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News