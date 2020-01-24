You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Village of Waterford breaks ground on three different projects in one snowy day
WATERFORD — Through tax incentives, community planning and a drive to provide more amenities to residents, the Village of Waterford is speeding along with developments.

With snow still covering the ground, three groundbreakings were held on Wednesday for three unrelated projects along Highway 36: a Dairy Queen on Sixth Street, the Allesee Development Inc. Business Park and the new Deer Trail Condos.

All three groundbreakings were livestreamed on Facebook by the Village of Waterford.

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said that these developments are "bringing Waterford into the 21st century."

"They're doing it right," County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.

Considering the weather, Jackson said the groundbreakings were more of a "snowbreaking" with a smile.

The Village of Waterford's population is estimated to be just above 5,500, but it is quickly growing. The population has more than doubled since 1990 and passed 5,000 resident in just this past decade.

