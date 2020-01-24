WATCH: Village of Waterford breaks ground on three different projects in one snowy day

WATERFORD — Through tax incentives, community planning and a drive to provide more amenities to residents, the Village of Waterford is speeding along with developments.
With snow still covering the ground, three groundbreakings were held on Wednesday for three unrelated projects along Highway 36: a Dairy Queen on Sixth Street, the Allesee Development Inc. Business Park and the new Deer Trail Condos.
Considering the weather, Jackson said the groundbreakings were more of a "snowbreaking" with a smile.
The Village of Waterford's population is estimated to be just above 5,500, but it is quickly growing. The population has more than doubled since 1990 and passed 5,000 resident in just this past decade.
