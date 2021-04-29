 Skip to main content
WATCH: Remembering lost heroes, Union Grove students donate to Racine PD in honor of Hetland, Diener
WATCH: Remembering lost heroes, Union Grove students donate to Racine PD in honor of Hetland, Diener

Union Grove student donation to police department

At a ceremony Thursday inside Union Grove High School where students donated $15,000 to the Racine Police Department are, from left, National Honor Society president Natalie Vitek, police officer David Arvai, interim Police Chief William Macemon, police canine unit supervisor Chad Melby, officer Angelo Sackman, and National Honor Society vice president Brenna Lekschas. 

 SCOTT WILLIAMS
John Hetland

Hetland
Jennifer Diener police officer

Diener

UNION GROVE — John Hetland and Jennifer Diener were more than just officers in the Racine Police Department. Both were also parents of students who still attend Union Grove High School.

To honor the two fallen police officers — Hetland killed while trying to stop a robbery at a bar, Diener in an off-duty car crash — fellow students at Union Grove are donating $15,000 to the Racine Police Department.

Members of the high school's National Honor Society collected community donations in recognition of the fact that Hetland and Diener not only were public servants, they also were part of the Union Grove High School community.

Natalie Vitek, president of the National Honor Society, said leaders of the student organization wanted to make a donation to the police department as a show of support for the students who had suffered family tragedies.

"That really meant a lot to us," Vitek said, "that we could impact their families and support them."

The donation will go toward operating the police dog unit in the Racine Police Department.

Interim Police Chief William Macemon and other officers visited Union Grove High School on Thursday for a ceremony where the police representatives were able to thank the students in person.

The visiting officers brought a police dog and gave a brief demonstration of how canines help police to keep the peace. Alluding to recent criticism of police officers embroiled in controversies across the country, Macemon said it has been "hard to find" public support for police lately and that Union Grove's donation was a welcome exception.

The chief said he was most impressed that Union Grove students were thoughtful enough to be making their donation many months after the Racine Police Department lost two officers in separate tragedies. Macemon was particularly pleased to see the donation coming from young people.

"This means the absolute world to us," he said. "If they support law enforcement and they support our fallen officers, that just means great things for the future of law enforcement."

Hetland, 49, was shot and killed in June 2019 when he attempted to thwart an armed robbery in progress at a bar and grill. Eight months later, Diener, 48, was killed in an off-duty traffic collision not far from her home. They each had more than 20 years of service in law enforcement.

Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killer June 17, 2019. The following morning police lined up in support as his body was taken away. Video by Journal Times editor Stephanie Jones.

'A great honor'

Hetland's son and Diener's daughter both are juniors at Union Grove High School. The Journal Times is withholding the students' names at the school's request.

Diener's husband, Brian Diener, attended and observed Thursday's ceremony for the police department donation. His daughter encouraged him to attend, but without disclosing that the family was being recognized.

"I think it's awesome," Brian Diener said. "It's a great honor."

Check donation to Racine Police Department from UG student group

An oversized check being held Thursday by Racine Police Department officers represents a $15,000 donation from the Union Grove High School National Honor Society in memory of fallen police officers Jennifer Diener and John Hetland.

'Community stepped up in a big way'

The National Honor Society student organization chooses one worthwhile cause each school year as a community service project. The organization includes about 105 students of high academic achievement.

Andy Del Ponte, the group's faculty adviser, said the idea of honoring Racine's fallen police officers came up months ago, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. When students began collecting donations in March, they found great success.

"The community stepped up in a big way," Del Ponte said.

Within two weeks, students were able to raise more than $14,000, which they rounded up to $15,000 using some surplus funds in the organization.

Two students, Talia Arvai and Mckayle Boyle, raised more than $1,000 each.

Arvai's father, David Arvai, is also a Racine police officer who works with the canine unit. He joined other officers Thursday at the ceremony and police dog demonstration.

David Arvai said the student group's $15,000 donation is among the largest ever received by the canine unit, which includes six dogs. Arvai said he was "absolutely floored" when he heard how much the students had collected.

"I should thank you guys for what you did," he told the students.

Principal Joel Adamczyk also congratulated the students, telling them that their efforts at civic engagement went far beyond the academic excellence normally associated with National Honor Society.  

"It's about what you do for the community," Adamczyk said. "I applaud all of you."

