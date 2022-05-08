Watch Racine's Yolanda Coleman make her 'Plush' pitch on TV this Saturday

RACINE — One of Downtown Racine’s business owners is set to make an appearance on the sixth season of Wisconsin’s answer to the long-running ABC show “Shark Tank.”

Yolanda Coleman, the owner of Plush Clothing, 409 Main St., will be making an appearance at 10:35 p.m. Saturday on the eighth episode of the sixth season of “Project Pitch It,” a show where Wisconsin-based entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to five local leaders and moguls. “Project Pitch It” airs on WISN-TV (Channel 12).

“Project Pitch It” is hosted by Jerry Jendusa, the former co-founder and CEO of EMTEQ, a globally recognized aerospace electronics manufacturer; he also serves as the show’s executive producer.

Plush Clothing: When to watch Location: 409 Main St., Racine Phone: 262-456-0070 Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday Online: PlushClothingStore.com Showtime: Yolanda's episode of "Project Pitch It" will air at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, May 14, on WISN-TV (Channel 12) with a replay scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12.

Joining Jendusa is JoAnne Sabir, co-founder of The Sherman Phoenix, an entrepreneurial hub that offers space for small businesses; the executive chairman of WEC Energy Group (We Energies’ parent company) and a director of Associated Banc-Corp and Badger Meter Inc., Gale Klappa; David Gruber, founder and CEO of Gruber Law Offices, an award-winning personal injury law firm; and Peg Ann, former owner/CEO of Empire Level Manufacturing and Life Moves.

Plush Clothing was an idea that Coleman had with over 30 years of working in retail management from specialty to big box stores, during which Coleman noticed plus-sized women were not being seen in the fashion industry.

According to Glamour — a women’s, fashion and beauty magazine — despite the recent leap forward, plus-size women still account for less than 1% of runway models, even though 67% of women in the U.S. wear a size 14 or above.

Coleman’s journey to “Pitch It” began when her coach from Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, an economic development corporation that assists underserved business owners with financial support and training.

“I wanted to change that, I wanted to do something that will make us front and center,” Coleman said, “When stores have plus-sized clothes, it’s usually in the back, just on one rack or you have to order it online. For me, I like to try things on. I like to touch the item and feel it. So while online shopping is good, I also want to be able to touch and feel.”

The “Plush” in Plush Clothing stands for pretty, lovely, unique, sexy and (most importantly, according to Coleman) happy. The store’s mission is to empower women to be their best by looking their best. Coleman wanted a place where she could be comfortable while shopping for beautiful, high quality and trendy items at a reasonable price.

Coleman opened the doors of Plush in 2019, but not without hardship. She was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after signing the store’s lease in February 2019. She opened up the store in May 2019 while still going through her treatment. Coleman fought hard to remain above water, despite the hurdles of her cancer and opening a year before the pandemic hit. Coleman said the two C’s — COVID-19 and cancer — are not her friends.

“’Project Pitch It’ is dedicated to nurturing and mentoring Wisconsin’s entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into realities,” Kari Altman, director of community outreach, said in an email.

“Project Pitch It” claims to have created more than 300 jobs for entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.

The title sponsor for “Project Pitch It” is the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Lubar Entrepreneurship Center.

“(Project Pitch It) helps you not just monetarily, but it gives you advice,” Coleman said. “It gives you what that entrepreneur really needs.”

