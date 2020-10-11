RACINE — In the early morning hours of June 1, the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing (COP) House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze, not long after tear gas had been used to disperse a rowdy crowd in front of the police station. With the streets crowded with protesters, part of international demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, firefighters were unable to respond quickly and the COP House still hasn’t reopened.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen” a man said while filming the scene in front of his house with a cell phone.

The scene is replayed in a new mini-documentary, “Beauty From Ashes,” published by the Racine Police COP Channel on YouTube documenting the Racine Police Department’s devotion to the Community Oriented Policing model. The Police Department has also crafted a lengthy “COP House Playbook” to help other departments set up houses tied to the philosophy the Racine PD has been devoted to for decades. (“Beauty From Ashes” can be viewed at y2u.be/x4pXJW6omBs)

Less than 24 hours after the house was set ablaze, protesters in Racine met with police again. A group gathered behind a barricade about a block away from the Racine Police Department. A small group of officers, protected in riot gear, walked up, led by Sgt. Ryan Comstock.

At the front of the demonstrators is Jovantae “VT” Phifer. He tries to get his fellow protesters to quiet down, to stop yelling, to listen. Phifer’s voice is hoarse from seemingly nonstop shouting over the past 24 hours. “You, talk to me,” he says, pointing at the officers. He wants to have a conversation.

Comstock tells the group: “We hear your message guys. We understand why you’re out here. We understand why you’re out here. We understand that. We get it.” He explains that the officers are wearing such heavy gear becomes of the rocks and bricks and fireworks thrown at them the night before. “We’re out here supporting your guys’ right to be here.”

During that conversation, an object was thrown at Comstock from the back of the group. The crowd of civilians immediately yells “Hey!” and condemns the thrower.

“They respecting us so you need to respect them!” a woman calls out. The interaction doesn’t escalate. Protests weren’t destructive that night.

That’s the kind of relationship local law enforcement wants to have with its community, particularly in heated moments. That type of community relations hasn’t often been highlighted at protests around the country, with violence being perpetrated and injuries and deaths caused by both sides.

Finding, addressing problems

Racine Police Chief Art Howell has repeatedly said that high-profile officer-involved violence, even when the courts rule action was justified or at least not illegal, make things much more challenging for local law enforcement. He often cites incidents like Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and Ty’Rese West.

The antidote that has been pushed by the Racine Police Department since the early ‘90s has been the Community Oriented Policing philosophy, brought to Racine by the late Police Chief Dick Polzin. The program has been widely touted and internationally studied.

Too often, says retired Racine Police Officer-turned-state Sen. Van Wanggaard, police departments can feel like an “occupying force” in neighborhoods. When cops respond to a call, arrest someone, then leave, it doesn’t often help strengthen relations. But by putting a COP House in a neighborhood, particularly one where drug dealing or violence is rampant, Wanggaard said that the COP House can become a “neighborhood center” where residents can “get the resources to reclaim that neighborhood” from crime.

Comstock has served as one of the COP officers staffing one of those houses.

“That was a great opportunity to work with people in the community and not just have to go call to call; and take the time, establish relationships, open communication with people that goes both ways to improve the neighborhood,” Comstock said in an interview in “Beauty From Ashes,” produced by local filmmaker Ivan Barra.

The COP philosophy “literally changed the direction of the department,” Howell said. Racine once had the one of the highest crime rates in the state. In recent years, crime is reaching all-time lows in the city. The Racine Police Department — in partnership with SC Johnson, the Morgridge Family Foundation and the Racine Community Foundation — is hoping the “COP House Playbook” can make it easier for other departments to create “effective community oriented policing houses.” The playbook walks through best practices of how to fund COP Houses, how to staff them, get community buy-in, picking the right place to put the COP House, etc.

The Playbook (viewable at bit.ly/2GNlteS) opens with this explanation: “The community oriented policing (COP) model has served as a framework to inspire leaders to build and empower their communities, and it demonstrates how improved police-citizen engagement can enrich lives and build networks of support, awareness and information. The result is clear: stronger, safer communities.”

As police departments and governments worldwide take closer looks at how policing is carried out, particularly amid massive protests and high-profile officer-involved killings, the COP model is being looked at as a possible route. Following Racine’s model, COP Houses have already been set up in Rockford, Illinois and St. Cloud, Minnesota. There’s also one at 2237 Mead St. in Mount Pleasant.

“Our goal here is to always expand (the COP philosophy). We find that it works,” Lt. Adam Malacara told The Journal Times.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, added: “I do think Community Oriented Policing is a strong model, but it has room to grow.”

Wanggaard has proposed including money in upcoming state budgets to provide COP grants to other police departments to set up programs that mirror Racine’s COP Houses, although that bill hasn’t seen much action since being officially proposed late August.

Cops repeat need for public’s help

That peaceful confrontation on June 1, Comstock said, felt like another day of work as a COP officer. He noted that it’s easy for officers to forget that sometimes calls feel like “some other call.”

Comstock explained: “For us, it might be our 10th, 15th, 20th call of the day. But (officers should) remember that it is this person’s first interaction with me or with police and that they experiencing something. To always try to remember that is challenging. But I think it’s worth the effort. We can’t do this job alone. We need the help of the community.”

