WATCH: Racine area students get shoutout & use music to with Jamaican recording artist Papa Michigan

“It brought me to tears that he cared so much about kids so far away,” Senzig said. “It’s moving to know that this man has a heart that equates to the Jamaican code of loving everyone.”

An unexpected friendship

In a Zoom interview, Papa Michigan said he might have heard of Wisconsin before Senzig reached out, and might have even passed by during a United States tour but had never stopped.

“It was great,” Papa Michigan said of Senzig contacting him. “It was out of left field.”

The recording artist said he responded to Senzig because of his love of children.

“I hope they know there’s another world out there with people who love them even though they’re so far away,” Michigan said.

Papa Michigan added that he was “deeply humbled” by Senzig’s choice to use his video as an example.

Dancing to the music

After learning from Papa Michigan’s creative choices, Senzig’s third through fifth grade students made their own music videos for “Jamaica Dance.”

The song invites listeners to “Forget about your troubles” and “Bubble, baby, bubble.”