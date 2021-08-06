CALEDONIA — It started with a piece of cardboard and construction paper.

Brenda Ekstroem’s two young sons wanted to learn more about space; specifically, the planets in our solar system. Together, they drew and cut planets out and practiced arranging them with the goal of learning their names and order.

“It was from there that I thought this would be a great tool for parents to teach about planets,” Ekstroem said. And so, one of her first board games, Space Lab, was launched.

Ekstroem said that her sons “had an interest in space, but I wanted to make it fun. And what better way to make learning fun than through a board game?”

Ekstroem is the creator behind Blue Ninja Studios, an independent board game publisher that has released four games under its belt since its inception in 2018, with a fifth soon to release.

The studio’s newest game, Patchwork Garden, released in April and can be found locally at Twin Dragon Games at 500 Wisconsin Ave., Board Game Barrister at its three locations in southeastern Wisconsin and The Smiley Barn in Delafield.

An ‘ideas’ person

With a background in psychology, communications and media art, Ekstroem calls herself “an ideas person.” Though she didn’t grow up with a love for board games, she quickly developed one while raising her sons, Aiden and Ethan.

Hours spent playing their favorite board games and even becoming avid escape room fans — Ekstroem and her husband, Chris, have finished a total of 12 in recent years, bringing their sons along for a few of those times — brought Ekstroem to considering creating her own games.

In 2017, Ekstroem rolled the dice in the board game industry and brought a handful of ideas to the Chicago Toy and Game Fair for the very first time. She pitched her ideas to different companies and, months later, heard back that three of her ideas — Space Lab, Paragon and Sky Magic — were accepted.

Ekstroem’s experience prompted her to open Blue Ninja Studios, where her goal is to create family-friendly games that are fun, but also educational.

She develops games full time and has anywhere from 100-150 ideas for board games.

They’re all works in progress.

When she hits a wall, she hops on another project. “Creativity happens when it happens,” Ekstroem said.

After an idea hits a phase where it’s developed enough to shift into actual production, Ekstroem works about 6-8 months to make the game perfect. The process begins with an initial idea, to formulation, to playtesting and then to production.

Because her boys were a key piece in inspiring her to open Blue Ninja Studios, they always get the first crack at testing out the new games.

Board game benefits

Ekstroem’s background in psychology was an influence in her creating Patchwork Garden.

“What makes Patchwork Garden unique is the memory mnemonic built into it. So the flower pots serve as static elements in the memory field, and that helps young players with recall,” Ekstroem said.

According to a 2015 report published in Frontiers in Psychology, playing board and card games improve cognitive ability by increasing visual perception, selective visual attention, short-term and working memory and even spatial reasoning. Frequent players of board games have even shown a reduced cognitive decline and are less likely to develop dementia.

But the overall benefit Ekstroem wants for the players of her games is for them to come together and bond. Just like she’s made many memories at the table playing games with her family, she wants her players to have the same experience.

“I really just want people to have fun,” Ekstroem said. “My goal is to try and create games that are unique and contribute something new to your game shelf. You want people to come back to the game over and over and say, ‘Wow, this is fun,’ and build memories with each other.”

Chris said one of the family’s favorite games to play together is Uno. “It’s so easy, people of all ages can play it, it’s inclusive,” he said.

He continued: “Brenda’s games hit a sweet spot where they’re focused on family. … I think it’s wonderful.”

