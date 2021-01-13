WATCH NOW: Zoo welcomes baby zebra born on Christmas Ever, the first of its species born in Racine

RACINE — On Tuesday, the Racine Zoo announced the newest member of its zoo family, a newborn Hartmann’s mountain zebra born at 7:42 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The Racine Zoo is happy to report a largely uneventful pregnancy, with the baby nursing and walking within hours of birth, and is excited to introduce the public to their healthy baby boy.
While mom and baby will be off exhibit to bond until the spring, keep an eye on the zoo’s social media, including www.racinezoo.org, for regular updates on the foal’s progress.
As the first Hartmann’s mountain zebra born at the zoo, the foal is an important addition to the population. Born to mother Promise and father Obi, the new foal was born as a recommendation of the Hartmann’s mountain zebra Species Survival Plan.
While Hartmann’s mountain zebras are no longer considered endangered, they are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Racine Zoo staff reported they were in close communication with staff at both San Diego Zoo and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout Promise’s pregnancy and the foal’s first few weeks.
Important contribution
With fewer than 100 Hartmann’s mountain zebras in the U.S. and being listed as vulnerable in their native habitats in southern Africa, this foal is an important contribution to global conservation of this species.
“We are so excited for our first Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal, and cannot wait to introduce him to the public,” Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the Racine Zoo, said in a statement. “We are grateful for a happy, healthy zebra family. This successful birth is a testament to the hard work of the entire team.
“From superb training that allowed for voluntary prenatal care through pregnancy, to making our zebra stalls baby-proofed and ready, to staff watching cameras through the night as our birth window drew closer. It took hard work from departments across the zoo to make this happen. I could not be more proud of the entire zoo team.”
“This birth is a fantastic addition to the Racine Zoo,” stated Beth Heidorn, executive director. “I would like to thank the entire zoo team for all of the hard work involved in the birth of this new foal, especially Promise. What a wonderful way to start off the new year.”
In order to ensure a safe and healthy birth, keepers watched mother Promise around the clock for weeks via night-vision cameras, recording her eating, sleeping and all behaviors leading to the birth of the new foal.
Bid on a name
While things are going smoothly for the Racine Zoo’s zebra family, there is one thing missing — a name. People can bid on naming the baby in a silent auction. The auction is open through 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Racine Zoo will be hosting a live stream from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 to talk all about the baby. The winner will be announced at the end of the stream.
Viewers can tune in on the Racine Zoo’s website at RacineZoo.org.
Exclusive zebra apparel is also available for a limited time. Youth and adult shirts and sweatshirts are available in multiple colors. Funds raised by the auction and apparel will directly support the care of the baby zebra.