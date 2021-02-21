WATCH NOW: Zdroik family appreciates peace of mind following conviction of their mother's killer

RACINE — After 21 years, the loved ones of Juanita Zdroik can say they have justice and peace of mind.
That was the message from Zachary Zdroik, Juanita’s son, speaking on behalf of her three children at a press conference held at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
“We can finally go to sleep at night knowing the man responsible for all our sadness for the last 21 years is now put away,” he said.
On February 7, 2000, Juanita Zdroik was found by the side of Highway K, dead from a single gunshot to the head. The case was cold for more than a decade until an eyewitness came forward in 2010.
On Friday, Miguel Cruz, 41, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the murder of Juanita Zdroik.
The verdict came after a weeklong trial.
According to trial testimony, she was murdered because she was a witness to a double murder in Milwaukee just hours before.
Aftermath
Zachary Zdroik learned of his mother’s death when his father came to his school and pulled him from class to give him the terrible news.
He was 13 years old. His sister Victoria was 3, and his older sister Veronica was 21.
“When it happened, it was heartbreaking for our whole family,” he said.
It was something he did not talk about for years.
He remembers the last time he saw his mom. They were having dinner at his sister’s house; his mom’s favorite, Singapore noodles. When it was time to go, he hugged her and left.
Zachary said the years until he turned 18 were a blur.
The years after
Looking to redefine himself, Zachary Zdroik went into the Marine Corps.
When he returned, he was focused on getting justice for his mom. He said he called the Milwaukee Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office constantly to see if there were any new leads.
Zachary said the family never gave up hope their mom’s killer would be brought to justice, but there were times when it was difficult to keep hoping.
“You wake up every morning and go to bed knowing they’re still out there,” he said of the suspect.
Zachary said when he got the news in 2017 that his mother’s killer had been arrested, he broke down and cried.
With his mother’s killer behind bars for life, Zachary Zdroik said it was time to move forward and to do more work for the community — because that is what his mom would have wanted, for her kids to give back.
“I know my mom’s always been there,” he said. “A guardian angel for myself and my sisters.”
Cold cases
Zdroik was joined on Sunday by Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who was the first deputy on scene that day in 2000.
“To hear that guilty verdict meant a lot to a lot of us here,” Schmaling said. “It meant a lot to the Schmaling family.”
Schmaling said Racine County has a number of cold cases and encouraged anyone who has been keeping information back to step forward.
“Call Crime Stoppers, call the dispatch center, tell them you want to remain anonymous,” Schmaling said. “We will respect that.
“We just want your information. We don’t want your name.”
The sheriff said that it only takes one tip to crack a case wide open.
The Crime Stoppers of Racine County hotline is: 1-888-626-9330.