WATCH NOW: Zdroik family appreciates peace of mind following conviction of their mother's killer

“When it happened, it was heartbreaking for our whole family,” he said.

It was something he did not talk about for years.

He remembers the last time he saw his mom. They were having dinner at his sister’s house; his mom’s favorite, Singapore noodles. When it was time to go, he hugged her and left.

Zachary said the years until he turned 18 were a blur.

The years after

Looking to redefine himself, Zachary Zdroik went into the Marine Corps.

When he returned, he was focused on getting justice for his mom. He said he called the Milwaukee Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office constantly to see if there were any new leads.

Zachary said the family never gave up hope their mom’s killer would be brought to justice, but there were times when it was difficult to keep hoping.

“You wake up every morning and go to bed knowing they’re still out there,” he said of the suspect.

Zachary said when he got the news in 2017 that his mother’s killer had been arrested, he broke down and cried.