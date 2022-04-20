Watch Now: Youthful Offender Facility honors Sister Lois Aceto's 91st birthday

RACINE — How do you celebrate 91 years of life and adventure?

The Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility answered that question Wednesday for a longtime volunteer and teacher.

Staff members and residents of RYOCF threw a surprise birthday party on Wednesday for Sister Lois Aceto, a 91-year-old volunteer who has been with the facility since its opening in 1998.

Sister Aceto has lived a life full of accomplishments. From receiving a bachelor's degree from the now-defunct Dominican College in Racine in 1962, to spending 17 years doing missionary work in Bolivia, which included opening a new boys home in the city of Tarija.

She has been in the sisterhood of the Dominican Ministries for more than 65 years, and a member of the Racine ministry for more than 29 years. Sister Aceto, who said her actual birthday is April 21, teaches conflict resolution and restorative justice classes at RYOCF on Wednesday mornings.

She's also the author of the book "Journeying toward Justice," in which she reflects on her decades of teaching and ministry work.

Faculty and staff of the facility surprised Sister Aceto as she walked into work Wednesday morning with a birthday greeting. She was honored with gifts, cards, and drawings from the residents of the facility.

Nirdip Dulai, security director of RYOCF, then gave her a certificate of Dedicated Volunteer Recognition certificate and a plaque in recognition of her many years of service to the RYOCF.

Sister Aceto also was presented with a cake from O&H Bakery. She is known at the facility for her sweet tooth.

Sister Aceto blessed the crowd that gathered to honor her and shared a few stories about her travels and experiences in Bolivia.

She ended her speech with this advice: "Remember to always be happy, healthy, and holy."

RYOCF provides for the care and custody of male offenders, ages 18 through 24, who have been committed to the state Department of Corrections through the adult courts. Its mission, according to the DOC website, is to provide effective security, meaningful programs, and accessible, quality health care.

